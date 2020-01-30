Navy SEAL was promoted four months after ‘choking’ Green Beret

A Navy SEAL accused of strangling a Green Beret to death in a brutal hazing ritual in Mali has been promoted by the Navy four months later.

Tony DeDolph was promoted from Petty Officer First Class to Chief Petty Officer despite having been sent home on suspicion of murder following Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar’s death in June 2017.

Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar was asleep when DeDolph and Chief Petty Officer Adam C. Matthews burst into his bedroom with a sledgehammer.

They allegedly choked him until he was unconscious then tied him up and a Malian security guard sexually assaulted him while a British man – who had befriended the Americans – filmed it.

A longstanding feud had gone on between the SEALs and Melgar, after he accused them of bringing prostitutes back to their safe house and taking cash from a fund intended to pay local informants.

According to witnesses cited by NBC at the time, DeDolph said he’d ‘choked’ him.

DeDeoph has since pleaded not guilty to murder and is yet to stand trial.

In May 2019, Matthews pleaded to the lesser charges of conspiracy to commit assault, unlawful entry, obstruction of justice and violating a general order by committing hazing and he was sentenced to one year in a military prison.

Staff Sergeant Kevin Maxwell Jr. pleaded guilty to charges including negligent homicide, hazing and making false official statements and was sentenced to four years.

A fourth man, Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez, is also yet to stand trial.

Now it has emerged that four months after they returned from Africa, the Navy promoted DeDolph.

Despite having been sent home on suspicion of murder, he was ‘frocked’ – meaning he started wearing the insignia of his higher position – in September 2017 and he officially started collecting his higher salary in December that year, according to The Daily Beast.

Officials say that it was because he was not charged until the following year that he was allowed to enjoy his promotion and higher salary.

The scandal, along with others in the military which involved the behavior of personnel overseas like that of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s, triggered a furious reaction from the top SEAL in July last year.

‘We have a problem,’ wrote Rear Admiral Collin Green in an angry email.