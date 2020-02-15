Nazi flag left hanging in Maryland school window all weekend after a history class sparks outrage 

A Maryland school district has opened an investigation after a Nazi flag was seen hanging in a high school classroom’s window over the weekend, prompting outrage online.

The inappropriate flag was first noticed at Governor Thomas Johnson High School on Friday when several people were attending a basketball game inside the gymnasium in Frederick.

Nicole Hopkins, a woman who witnessed the flag, said she and her boyfriend were shocked when they saw it.

She told the Frederick News Post: ‘I looked at it and I thought wait a minute. I looked at it again, I looked at my boyfriend and I was like “is that what I think it is?”‘

Another witness named Serenity Bush Moore shared the picture on Facebook and an outrage sparked on social media.

‘Last night at one of the biggest games in FCPS, Thomas Johnson High School had this hateful flag prominently displayed in the window in the front of the school where everyone entered! As a graduate of FCPS, I am so regularly disappointed by their poor decisions,’ she wrote.

‘The idea that a school system has made a decision to exist in the destructiveness and incapacity dimensions of the cultural continuum demonstrates a total inability to protect all students,’ she added.’

School officials say the flag was part of a history lesson covering World War II, but it’s unclear why the flag was hung in a window and left over the weekend, Fox 5 reports.

It’s also unclear if the history teacher hung the flag themselves or if it was later put on display by another person.

Frederick County Public Schools superintendent Theresa R. Alban said the flag was removed once administrators were made aware.

In a statement, Frederick County Public Schools said an investigation would begin Monday to find out what led to the visible Nazi flag.

They said: ‘At this time, we do not have the details leading to this incident; however, we share the community’s feelings regarding the hatred and intolerance this flag represents.

‘We will take the appropriate steps to ensure an incident such as this is not repeated. The values of FCPS are in direct contrast to the message represented by that flag, and we apologize that the display of this flag caused hurt in our community.’

Principal Daniel Lippy said in an email to the school community that the administration has taken steps “to ensure that this never occurs again.”

Still, people on social media blasted the high school for hanging the Nazi flag in the first place.

One woman said: ‘No. That should not be hung on display. You can show it as historical but get it off the wall.’

‘So I could agree that it’s a history class,’ Hopkins said, ‘but don’t think it should be up like that, especially in a window by the front office.’

One man argued that learning the history of the Holocaust and the Nazi government system does not need a physical flag.

‘I’m *pretty* sure students are capable of learning about WW2 without their teacher hanging the Nazi flag in an exterior window for all to see!’ he wrote.

Another woman questioned why school staff had the Nazi flag in the first place.

‘Supposedly “it’s a history class” and I’m sorry but that is NO reason to fly that flag,’ she said.

‘Take it out, show it around, talk about it then PUT IT AWAY. You don’t hang that s*** and certainly** not in front of window on the front of the building!! Also, WHO HAS A FULL SIZE NAZI FLAG JUST READY?! It’s not like you can run up to Walmart and grab one from the seasonal aisle.’

While legal in the majority of countries, several European countries have placed restrictions or banned displaying flags associated with the Nazi government.

Displays of Nazi paraphernalia is prohibited in Austria, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia and Ukraine.

In Poland, a 2009 law banned fascists symbols unless it is part of artistic, educational, scientific or collecting activity.

In the United States, the original Nazi flag is legal and protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution.