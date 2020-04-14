NBA 2K20 Locker Codes: Kobe Bryant Career Highlights card released to honour Black Mamba

NBA 2K20 is honoring Kobe Bryant with brand new Spotlight Challenges that highlight eight iconic moments from his career.

NBA 2K has released a special update In honour of the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game.

Bryant tragically died earlier this year in a helicopter crash and months on his loss is still keenly felt in all corners of the sport.

Yesterday 2K released a Pink Diamond Kobe Bryant MyTEAM Career Highlights Card.

This card will be free and available to every NBA 2K20 player who redeems the locker code.

This card is based on Kobe’s 60 point performance in his final game.

To accompany this release, 2K is also introducing a brand new Spotlight Challenge Set featuring 8 of Kobe Bryant’s biggest games to complete with this card.

Some of the challenges in MyTEAM include:

To compete, enter the locker code (below) in the MyTEAM extra’s menu starting today and then head to Spotlight Challenges to start competing for some of the best rewards in MyTEAM.