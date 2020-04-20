NBA 2K20 Update 1.12 Patch Notes: PS4, Xbox latest game changes revealed

NBA 2K20 1.12 update just launched. But what’s changed? Let’s take a look at the patch notes and news following this next official 2K20 download.

NBA 2K20 has released a brand new update on April 20, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC players.

The update is rolling out right now and brings the game up to version 1.12.

After such a long wait for an update to the game, this latest release comes only a few weeks after the games 1.11 update, so it’ll be interesting to see what 2K devs have actually changed to the game.

Earlier updates for the game were usually released with massive file sizes, however, at the time of writing its believed that this new update is a mere 580MB on PS4.

Given past updates were usually over 20GB a time, at least players don’t have long to download the new update today, but it would also suggest that very little has actually changed in the game.

For now, the release has not been confirmed by an official tweet from 2K20 account or Mike Wang, the NBA 2K20 gameplay director.

It has of course been noted by the game’s subreddit.

Equally, the NBA team has not provided any patch notes yet, something they don’t always do at the best of times. Not like say EA Sports and the FIFA videogame series.

There is however some preliminary patch notes (further down) as detailed by the site Update Crazy, who we’ll assume has gathered these from bug reports and community players. As is normally the case until 2K releases their own official notes.

With the previous update, 2K’s dev team didn’t release any official patch notes until 2 days after the update dropped. So we wouldn’t hold your breath for anything official anytime soon.

Today’s update comes shortly after NBA 2K20 released an update that allowed players who win a MyPLAYER Nation playoff game the chance to unlock a limited edition digital pair of the Lebron 17 ‘Bron 2K Playoffs’ for their online avatar.

More to follow.

Confirmation Pending. As per the writers at Update Crazy, today’s patch could contain the following amendments to the game:

