NBA season could be CANCELLED with no decision on resuming action to be taken until May

A decision on how the NBA season will be concluded is not expected until at least May, commissioner Adam Silver has said.

The NBA became the first major U.S sports league to shutdown on March 11 due to the coronavirus with a month of the regular season remaining.

And Silver admitted he had no clear idea on when the league would be able to return.

‘The short answer is no,’ he said when asked about the situation in an interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson.

‘Essentially what I’ve told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions. And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be.

‘What I’ve learned over the last few weeks is we just have too little information to be able to make those sorts of projections.’

All options, including a cancelled season, a shortened season that jumps into the playoffs or finishing the full schedule, are still on the table.

The regular campaign had a month remaining with the play-offs usually taking two months to complete.

The 2021-2022 season is due to start in October but Silver accepted this would also be affected by the current suspension.

Silver also shared the details of his conference with American president Donald Trump who has expressed a desire for sport to help inspire the country to beat the virus.

‘It wasn’t just a pep talk,’ he said.

‘But I think it was a reminder of what the meaning is of sports to Americans, to our culture in particular.

‘We’d love to be part of the movement to restart the economy. Of course, that can’t come in any way that would compromise safety.’

Trump said he would like to see sports back in action with supporters by August but refused to commit to that timeline.