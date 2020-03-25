NBA star Jamal Murray breaks silence over leaked sex tape with girlfriend Harper Hempel

NBA star Jamal Murray has claimed to have been hacked on Instagram after an explicit video of him and his girlfriend was shared on Instagram to his wealth of followers

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray claims to have been hacked after a lude video ended up on his Instagram story.

The NBA point guard and his partner Harper Hempel have been left red-faced after the explicit video was shared to his 480,000 followers before it was removed.

Four other random photographs were posted onto Murray’s story before also being removed.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter this week to clarify the incident, insisting he had been the victim of a social media hack.

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans,” Murray wrote. “My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

Harper added: “If you have the video please delete it.”

The pair have been dating after meeting at Kentucky college.

Harper has since deleted her Instagram account after the scandal spread like wildfire on social media.

Murray took to the internet earlier last week to try and help those self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nuggets star shared a Twitter video of himself playing piano at home.

Murray attempted a host of various Star Wars numbers during the clip.

“Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now it’s all I need, love learning new tunes,” he said.

“Anybody know these tunes?

“Stay home and stay safe everyone!”

The NBA continues to be suspended as players self-isolate amid the pandemic.

“Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” owner Mark Cuban said.

“Maybe not with fans, but we’re playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about.”