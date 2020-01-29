NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant’s helicopter pilot was told he was ‘too low’ as he flew through thick fog moments before slamming into a hillside in a crash which killed all nine on board.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died along with seven others yesterday when the Sikorsky S-76 (seen left) came down in Calabasas, California.

They had flown from John Wayne Airport near his home in Newport Beach and were on their way to Thousand Oaks to Bryant’s Mamba Basketball Academy when they crashed. The flight took off shortly after 9am. At around 9.20am, pilot Ara Zobayan circled above Burbank Airport for 15 minutes.

He was relying on his eyesight alone to make out the terrain beneath him, choosing not to utilize what is known in flying as instrument flight rules (IFR), which would have allowed him to navigate through the clouds but which would have taken longer.

There are conflicting reports that he was trying to land at Burbank and that he was just held there because of it being busy. After around 15 minutes circling above Burbank, he started flying west towards Thousand Oaks, following the highway, but without explanation, dipped south towards Calabasas.

Seconds after being told he was ‘too low’ by a Socal approach air traffic controller, he crashed into a hillside.

There was only one pilot on board, which an aviation source said it was unusual for the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter Kobe was in.

What exactly caused him to crash remains unconfirmed but ‘all the signs’ point to the pilot not being able to see where he was going and not using altitude monitoring instruments, the source added, instead relying solely on his eyesight.

Bryant was heading to the Mamba Academy he founded in Thousand Oaks to watch his basketball prodigy daughter.

Her team-mates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were also on board as were Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester and their coach Christina Mauser. Pilot Ara Zobayan also died.

Investigators say it could take several days to recover all their bodies because of the rough and dangerous terrain at the crash site. Debris scattered as far as 100 yards in each direction of the crash.

‘All the signs point to a CFIT [controlled flight into terrain]which is when an aircraft under the complete control of a pilot is inadvertently flown into the land, sea, or a building.

‘These accidents happen when the pilot loses situational awareness.

The crash site also points to this, given how the debris is scattered, it looks like they went nose-first into the mountain.

‘Kobe’s helicopter is 29 years old, and most Sikorsky S-76s fly with two pilots.

On Sunday, Kobe had just one pilot, who was likely flying on visual flight rules, rather than using instruments to monitor altitude,’ the source said.

It is unclear where exactly the pilot intended to land.

Had he switched from VFR to IFR, he would have been held up longer in a holding pattern, experts said, because air traffic control would have had to have provided him with a flight path.

‘You’re just one of many waiting in line, and it doesn’t matter if you’re Kobe Bryant,’ assistant professor of aviation at the City University of New York Paul Cline told New York Magazine.

One of Bryant’s former pilots said the aircraft had a stellar safety record.

‘The helicopter has two engines which meant engine failure was highly unlikely as the cause of the accident.

‘The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,’ Kurt Deetz told The Los Angeles Times.

Flight tracking data indicated that the helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9.06am PST, shortly after completing another eight-minute journey to collect passengers.

Investigators say the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter had a black box which they will seek to recover.

The aircraft circled for 15 minutes just east of Interstate 5, near Glendale, while air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank and Van Nuys airports nearby.

After holding up the helicopter for other aircraft, controllers cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to proceed north along Interstate 5 through Burbank before turning west to follow U.S Route 101, the Ventura Highway.

Shortly after 9.40am the helicopter turned again, toward the southeast, and climbed to an altitude of more than 2,000 feet before slamming into a hillside, scattering debris over an area the size of a football field.

When it struck the ground, the helicopter was flying at about 160 knots (184 mph) and descending at a rate of more than 4,000 feet per minute, flight data showed.

Dozens of firefighters and paramedics battled across steep terrain to reach the flaming wreckage at the crash site but found no survivors, officials said.

A group of mountain bikers had spotted the smoke from a distance, but the crash site is said to be difficult to access and the recovery operation could take several days.

Those living nearby the crash scene said they heard what sounded like a low-flying airplane or helicopter. Colin Storm said: ‘It was very foggy so we couldn’t see anything. But then we heard some sputtering, and then a boom.’

Calabasas resident Matt Graham told People: ‘I was sitting on my couch when I heard it go over our roof. I thought to myself, ‘Wow they’re flying really low today.’ It must’ve been about 100 feet above our roof by the way the house was shaking. I couldn’t imagine why a helicopter was flying so low.’

Scott Daehlin, who was one the first onlookers to contact officials about the crash, told People: ‘It seemed to be running fine.’ He said he believes ‘visibility’ was at fault.

Former pilot Kurt Deetz, who has flown Kobe Bryant in the very helicopter which crashed on Sunday, told the LA Times that the weather was more likely to blame than a mechanical failure.

‘The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft – it just doesn’t happen,’ he said.

Describing the helicopter as being like a ‘limousine’, Deetz said the aircraft was in ‘fantastic’ condition and subject to a ‘very good maintenance program’.

In his communications with the Burbank Airport control tower, the pilot was warned that ‘you’re still too low level for flight following’ moments before the crash.

This was not a warning of impending disaster, but instead reveals that the helicopter could not be properly tracked on radar, meaning that the control tower was unable to provide effective guidance to the pilot.

Helicopter pilot Phillipe Lesourd told The Sun after listening to the audio that other aircraft appeared to be having problems which was ‘not a good sign’.

‘When you ask for a special VFR [visual flight rules], which they did, only one aircraft is allowed in the airspace,’ he said.

‘You can hear the controller saying that it had an ‘ad go around,’that means an aircraft already cancelled its landing because of low visibility.’

The aircraft was built in 1991 and owned by Island Express Holding Corp., which is based in Fillmore, California. According to the website Helis.com, it was previously owned by the state of Illinois.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said firefighters had to hike to the site with medical equipment and hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

Fans and mourners descended on the area but police warned people to stay away.

‘As you can imagine, it’s a logistical nightmare in a sense because the crash site itself is not easily accessible,’ Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters – Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born last summer.

The father and daughter had been on a basketball court together just hours before their deaths, with the former Lakers star appearing to offer some words of advice during a game at the Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Last night fans shared a heartbreaking video of the father and daughter watching a basketball game in New York on December 21, in which Kobe appeared to be teaeching his daughter a thing or two about the game.

Another clip showed Gianna showing off her skills in an impressive performance while wearing a dress and high heels on the court.

Bryant told Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 that Gianna wanted to play in the WNBA and recalled how fans would often approach him saying ‘you gotta have a boy, you gotta someone to carry on the tradition, the legacy.’

Gianna took exception: ‘She’s like, ‘Oy, I got this,’ Bryant recalled.

News of the NBA legend’s death sent shockwaves in the sports world and beyond – marking an abrupt ending to one of most indelible public lives in modern American history.

Basketball star LeBron James wept on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport yesterday after the LA Lakers learned on a flight home that their former teammate had died.

The Lakers were returning from a road game in Philadelphia when they received word of the NBA legend’s death and the grieving players were visibly shocked and upset when they landed at LAX.

Coach Frank Vogel had addressed his players in mid-air after the news of Bryant’s death – less than four years after the end of his glittering 20-year Lakers career – began to filter through.

An emotional LeBron, who had swapped tributes with Bryant just hours earlier after passing his NBA scoring record, hugged a woman on the tarmac before walking off to wipe away his tears.

President Donald Trump reacted to the reports of Bryant’s death soon after they began to surface, tweeting: ‘That is terrible news!’

He later added: ‘Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future.

‘The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!’

His predecessor Barack Obama called Bryant ‘a legend on the court just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act’.

He said: ‘To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.

‘Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.’

Orange Coast College announced the death of their head baseball coach John Altobelli in a statement Sunday. His daughter Alyssa, who also died, played with Kobe’s daughter.

‘John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,’ said Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler.

‘He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family. Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy.’

His brother Tony Altobelli told CBS: ‘I got a text message from my older brother asking if I had heard about Kobe’s chopper incident. He didn’t even know that they had been on that chopper. I didn’t hear anything about it. I started checking internets and everything was completely overloaded.’

The mayor of Costa Mesa, Katrina Foley, confirmed the death of Christina Mauser. She tweeted: ‘I just learned that our amazing Matt Mauser of TiajuanaDogs lost his wife Christina in the crash. She coached the girls team.

‘This devastating tragedy gets worse by the hour. So much pain for so many local families. Our hearts are broken & grieving for the families impacted.’

Christina’s husband Matt wrote on Facebook: ‘My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.’

Pilot Ara Zobayan appeared alongside actor and fellow aviator Lorenzo Lamas on an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap.

Jared Yochim, a friend of the pilot, posteda heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing: ‘Ara was an incredible pi lot, instructor pilot, charter pilot and truly a great man.

‘He was not your typical egotistical helicopter pilot like most of us honestly are. Ara was a man that always remained cool, calm and collected. As more people that knew Ara open up about him, you’ll only hear words like professional, calculated and loving.

‘He was always good for a laugh. The loss is not mine, but a community really. Ara impacted so many people and only in a positive way. I’m sorry that you never got to meet him. You would’ve loved him, I promise.’

For mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester, Todd Schmidt, the school principal at Harbor View Elementary, paid a moving tribute.

Schmidt wrote: ‘As folks mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two gorgeous human beings who were with him, Sarah and Payton Chester.

‘As a principal, we work with some amazing families… the Chesters were one of those…engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and laughter… and they had the best kiddos!

‘This family made such a huge impact at Harbor View…they were genuine, kind-hearted, and caring…to the staff, to other families…and yes, especially to me.

‘While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important…their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken.’

The NBA kept its games on as scheduled when the news broke, but the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors both took voluntary 24-second shot clock violations at the start of their game in honor of Bryant, who wore No. 24 for the second half of his career.

The impact Bryant had on fans was readily apparent in the hours after the news broke as mourners wearing his No. 8 and No. 14 began assembling outside the Staples Center, where the Grammy Awards were being held Sunday evening.

Singer Lizzo said ‘tonight is for Kobe!’ after host Alicia Keys paid tribute, telling those gather for the ceremony: ‘We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.’

His longtime Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie.

‘I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!’

Bryant teamed with O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan, to whom Bryant was often compared, expressed similar sentiments.

‘Words can’t describe the pain I am feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me,’ Jordan said in a statement. ‘We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.’

Former Lakers star Magic Johnson tweeted: ‘Laker Nation, the game of basketball and our city, will never be the same without Kobe.’

Tiger Woods learned the news coming off the 18th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, and and was interviewed by CBS. ‘It’s a shocker to everyone. I’m unbelievably sad … one of the more tragic days. For me, reality is just setting in,’ a visibly shaken Woods says in the footage, which was also tweeted by the PGA Tour.

Bryant’s death came one day after he was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. ‘Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,’ Bryant wrote in his last tweet. ‘Much respect my brother.’

The unseated star congratulated James on Twitter during the Lakers’ 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

James had written ‘Mamba 4 Life’ and ‘8/24 KB’ on his sneakers in gold ink before the game to show respect for Bryant.

‘It’s another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school,’ James told reporters in Bryant’s home town of Philadelphia on Saturday. ‘Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration.

‘It was like, wow. Seeing a kid, 17 years old, come into the NBA and trying to make an impact on a franchise, I used it as motivation. He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So, just to be able to, at this point of my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it’s very humbling.’

James is just one of the people that Bryant inspired, and judging by the outpouring of sorrow on the streets of Los Angeles, he is in considerable company.

‘Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,’ Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

‘Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways,’ said Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

‘His star was continuing to rise every day and he knew no limits because of his many intellectual and creative talents and desire to give back to others – his passion for the game, for his family and for others was apparent in everything he accomplished.’

Pau Gasol, a former teammate of Bryant’s with the Lakers, tweeted, ‘Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it.’

Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid said that he started playing basketball after watching Bryant in the 2010 NBA Finals.

‘I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life,’ Embiid wrote on Twitter. ‘I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!’

Former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted that ‘Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.’

And former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen added: ‘I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.’

Bryant was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Philadelphia native was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP titles and 18 All-Star titles before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and won gold medals for the USA at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

He was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons and was the first and only player in Lakers history to have both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – retired.

He is currently ranked fourth for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring.

He jumped straight from a Philadelphia high school to the NBA Draft at 17, forgoing college at a time when predominant wisdom dictated that prospects develop their game at the NCAA level.

And although he couldn’t even vote when his NBA career began in 1996, he refused to kowtow to his veteran teammates, famously feuding with Shaquille O’Neal over the All-Star center’s conditioning and dedication.

‘I remember one thing he said: If you want to be great at it, or want to be one of the greats, you’ve got to put the work in,’ James told reporters of Bryant on Saturday.

‘There’s no substitution for work.’

Even at the end of his career, when a battered 37-year-old Bryant and the Lakers finished just 17-65, the 18-time All-Star gave a fitting farewell, dominating the Utah Jazz in his final game while scoring 60 points — the most by any player in the NBA that season.

Bryant’s self-assuredness continued into his post-playing career.

In addition to his vast endorsement deals, Kobe established his own sports brand, Kobe Inc, and saw his share in the business get a reported $200million valuation in 2018.

That same year he produced an animated short film, ‘Dear Basketball’, that ultimately won an Oscar – one of the innumerable awards that found their way to Bryant.

Naturally, Bryant did not have any humble origins.

Born in Philadelphia to 76ers forward Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant and Pamela Cox, the sister of another NBA player, Kobe’s life was inextricably linked to basketball, and not just in the United States.

After a solid eight-year NBA career, Joe moved the family to Italy when Kobe was just six to continue playing professionally.

It was there that Bryant learned to speak Italian fluently, scoured the NBA highlight videos his grandfather sent him from the US, and rooted for his father’s teammate, current Houston Rockets and former Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni.

Throughout it all, basketball remained a constant in Bryant’s life.

His family moved back to Philadelphia at the end of his father’s basketball career.

The younger Bryant attended Lower Merion High School, where his jersey is now retired, and by his senior year had become a national sensation.

The Lakers traded star center Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets for a Bryant’s draft rights in 1996, and the budding superstar rewarded Los Angeles by winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie.

Bryant was a starter by his second season, and when coach Phil Jackson brought the famous triangle offense to the Lakers in 1999, Los Angeles came back to prominence, winning three consecutive titles.

Even after the team traded O’Neal to the Miami Heat, the Lakers re-loaded with Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom, helping Bryant to win another two NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

But Bryant’s life had its valleys along with its peaks.

He suffered an Achilles tendon injury at 34 that more or less ended his days as an elite NBA player.

More infamously, Bryant was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by a 19-year-old woman working at a Colorado resort, where he was recovering from surgery.

Bryant claimed the sex was consensual and prosecutors dropped the charges at the request of the accuser after a reported deal was struck.

The incident became tabloid fodder as Bryant gave his wife Vanessa a ring reportedly worth $4million as an apology.

But Bryant still managed to repair his image, and even became known as doting father to his four daughters.