NBC News chairman Andy Lack is stepping down

NBC News and MSNBC chairman Andy Lack is stepping down amid a major restructuring of the parent company’s senior leadership team.

Lack, who was among the executives accused of killing Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein reporting, will leave the company at the end of the month after five years in the role.

He will be replaced by Telemundo chief Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal announced on Monday.

Conde will be overseeing NBC News and MSNBC, as well as business news channel CNBC, which will now be included in NBCUniversal’s news assets.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, MSNBC president Phil Griffin and CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman will now report to Conde.

Meanwhile Mark Lazarus, who currently oversees NBC Sports Group and local stations, has been promoted and will now also head NBCUniversal television and streaming.

The shake up is the first under NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell after he took the reigns earlier this year.

Rumors started swirling as early as 2018 that Lack may be on the chopping block following a slew of high-profile scandals.

During his time as chairman, Lack – who first joined NBC in the 1990s before returning in 2015 – was repeatedly forced to deny that NBC News killed Ronan Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein reporting.

He sent an exhaustive defense of the network’s handling of Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein to staff in 2018, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network’s rejection of the story was baseless.

Farrow ended up taking his story to The New Yorker, where seven women were identified making accusations against Weinstein when it was published. He shared a Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories on Weinstein, which ignited the #metoo movement.

Lack was also at the helm when disgraced Today host Matt Lauer was fired for sexual misconduct in November 2017.

He personally fired Lauer after the Today host admitted he had a sexual relationship with a colleague that began at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. NBC then released a statement claiming it was the ‘first’ time it had ever received a complaint about Lauer in his 30-year career at the network.

The statement surprised insiders who had heard whispers of Lauer’s behavior for months as three major news outlets began working on stories regarding the allegations.

Lack was also responsible for hiring ex-Fox News Megyn Kelly for $69 million who struggled to hold ratings.

She was later fired and criticized by NBC execs for a blackface discussion on her news program.