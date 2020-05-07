NCAA sued by seven women for failing to protect them from sexual assaults committed by male athletes

The NCAA has been sued by seven women, including three athletes, who claim that the organization is guilty of negligence, fraud and breach of contract for failing in its duty to protect them from sexual assaults by male athletes at their respective schools.

The women say they were sexually assaulted at Michigan State, Nebraska and an unidentified college from the America East Conference, according to the federal lawsuit filed obtained by the Daily Mail.

An NCAA spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Daily Mail’s request for comment.

‘At all relevant times, [the NCAA] had a duty toward Plaintiffs to supervise, regulate, monitor, and provide reasonable and appropriate rules to minimize the risk of injury or danger to student-athletes and by student-athletes,’ reads the lawsuit, which was filed in the Western District of Michigan and first reported by ESPN.

‘[The NCAA] knew or should have known that their actions or inaction in light of the rate and extent of sexual assaults reported and made known to [the NCAA] by male student-athletes … would cause harm to female student-athletes and non-student-athletes at NCAA member institution campuses in both the short- and long-term.

‘Despite their years of purported efforts to combat sexual violence, Defendants still have no specific penalties for athletes that have committed sexual violence,’ it continued. ‘Nothing prevents suspended or expelled student-athletes from simply transferring to another Defendant NCAA member institution and continuing to play elsewhere.’

The lawsuit takes issue with the NCAA’s alleged failure to take action against athletes who reportedly committed sexual assaults and for failing to supervise employees responsible for handling sexual violence accusations.

The NCAA allegedly failed to monitor Title IX investigations, which typically examine sexual discrimination, harassment and assault claims, as well as allegations of stalking or other gender-based crimes.

The NCAA is obligated to monitor Title IX investigations, according to several documents released by the organization.

‘The prevalence and damaging effects of sexual violence on college students, including student-athletes, are extreme and unacceptable,’ read a sexual violence prevention paper released by the NCAA in 2016 and updated last year. ‘NCAA member schools have a responsibility to address this issue appropriately and effectively to make campuses safe for all students.’

Not every plaintiff was identified by her name.

Emma Roedel, a former Michigan State sprinter, claimed she was raped by a male teammate while she was sleeping in 2017. The following day, the lawsuit explains, Roedel claims she discovered that the male sprinter, identified as John Roe A, had posted a naked picture of her on social media ‘to the entire men’s and women’s track teams.’

‘Roedel sent JRA a text message asking him if he remembered what had happened,’ reads the lawsuit. ‘JRA indicated that he did remember and acknowledged that he sexually assaulted Roedel while she was asleep. 83. JRA sent the following text messages to Roedel: ‘I apologize for everything,’ and ‘No excuse either way on my part.’

Roedel alerted one of the team’s assistant coaches, but was discouraged from pursuing punitive action against her alleged rapist.

‘[The assistant coach] told Roedel that if she pursued any claims against JRA, no one would like her, and that because Roedel is ‘pretty,’ she would become a ‘distraction,’ the lawsuit reads.

She did file a report against her teammate, but was later confronted by male members of the track team, who allegedly threatened her.

Ultimately Roedel declined to press charges against her attacker.

She was moved from the sprinting team to the distance team the following year, Roedel claimed, so she would not be in contact with John Roe A.

‘Roedel was a sprinter and not a distance runner,’ reads the lawsuit. ‘However, [the assistant coach] told Roedel that since the men’s and women’s teams practiced together, Roedel was not allowed to practice in the same place as JRA; therefore, Roedel would have to practice distance running separately from the team.’

Roedel also filed a separate Title IX lawsuit against MSU following a previous lawsuit submitted by former student Bailey Kowalski, who claimed she was raped in 2015 by three members of the Spartans men’s basketball team. Kowalski claimed school counselors did not respond to her report.

Kowalski is also involved in the lawsuit against the NCAA.

Capri Davis, a 20-year-old former Nebraska volleyball player took a medical leave of absence and ultimately transferred after the school allegedly failed to respond to her sexual assault accusation against two Cornhuskers football players, who allegedly groped her and a friend at a party.

According to ESPN, those players were redshirt freshmen Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt – both of whom have since been expelled from the school after being charged with the first-degree sexual assault of a different female student in August.

Both men have denied the charges through their attorneys.

Another former Nebraska student, Sheridan Thomas, said she was raped by a male student athlete in 2015, causing her grades to suffer.

Although she did file a report anonymously, the accused male athlete was cleared by university police, after which Thomas learned that the school’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance had neglected to interview any of her witnesses.

The lawsuit also takes aim at the NCAA’s decision to disband the Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence in 2018. It had been created two years earlier to foster ‘a climate in which all feel that they are respected, valued and contributing members of their teams, athletics programs and institutions,’ according to its mission statement.