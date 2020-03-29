NCIS: Fans won’t get to see 400th episode special following COVID-19 outbreak

NCIS has remained as successful as ever throughout its 17th season. Unfortunately, the last block of episodes won’t be available to die-hard fans for some time.

Amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, most major television productions are shutting down for the time being. Unfortunately for NCIS fans, this also includes CBS’s long-running crime procedural.

In the most recent episode of NCIS, In a Nutshell, the Naval Crimes Division faces one of their creepiest cases yet, as a collection of dolls posed to recreate a murder scene help them uncover the mysterious murder of a petty officer. The officer was killed in the exact same way as his parents 10 years earlier, one of the more intriguing premises of this current season. There are three episodes confirmed to be releasing starting from next week, but the remaining four, including the finale, have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Among these four episodes, the 22nd of the current season was set to be the 400th episode of the entire series.

It’s a milestone that most television series fail to reach, and fans were hoping for something extra special when NCIS was set to celebrate its continuous success. Star Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer for the show, confirmed the bad news to disappointed fans on his Twitter page. He said: “Unfortunately we’ll be shutting down production of NCIS for the remainder of the season after we wrap tomorrow. We’ll produce 20 of our 24 episode order.” This means that episode 20, The Arizona, will serve as this season’s finale when it airs on April 14.

Brian added: “We can’t do this show without you all watching and I appreciate you so much. I hope you enjoy the remaining shows.” Fans are expecting the series to be picked up for an 18th season, although no confirmation of its renewal has been announced yet. With the COVID-19 pandemic potentially set to postpone television production for some months, it could be over a year until fans see any sign of the next season. Thankfully, the 400th episode is definitely still on the way, with Brian confirming plans to roll it over to season 18. [PLOT HOLE]

[THEORY]

[NEWS]

Well-wishers took to his Twitter page to send positive comments, with one fan tweeting: “I was looking forward to your 400th episode. I guess and hopefully we get next season.” To which the NCIS star Brian Dietzen optimistically responded: “That’s the plan!” With such a long gap between seasons, NCIS fans will be anxiously waiting for much longer than they’re usually used to. Hopefully this means that, when the iconic crime series does finally make its anticipated comeback, episode 400 will feel extra special.