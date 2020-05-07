Nearly 400 asymptomatic workers test positive for COVID-19 at one meat packing plant in Missouri

Nearly 400 asymptomatic employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at a single Triumph meat packing plant in Missouri.

The local health department started testing all of the more than 2,200 workers at the plant in St Joseph after 92 asymptomatic employees tested positive.

As of Sunday 373 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods, who presented for testing sample collection with no related symptoms, have received positive results for COVID-19, local health officials confirmed.

‘We continue to work this weekend contacting these asymptomatic patients and have initiated the process of contact tracing with those determined to be close contacts of our positive cases,’ said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS.

CEO of Triumph Foods Mark Campbell said Sunday: ‘Being swabbed wasn’t much fun, yet the test results will be critical to helping us understand where the coronavirus is in our facility and our communities.’

The figures show 17 per cent of those tested were positive for coronavirus.

Two dozen meat processing plants across America have been forced to close at some point in the last two months while many others have been forced to slow output after workers got sick.

America’s mounting meat crisis has been laid bare in pictures showing empty store shelves across the country after processing plants were forced to slow production or close amid outbreaks of coronavirus.

At least 20 workers have died and another 6,500 have fallen ill as cramped working conditions with employees often standing shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines has caused coronavirus to run rampant.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said earlier this week that 20 food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the US have died of the virus.

An estimated 6,500 are sick or have been exposed while working near someone who tested positive, the union said.

On Monday Costco said it had limited the number of beef, pork and poultry products customers can buy.

Grocery stores are preparing for massive shortages of meat supplies following coronavirus induced supply disruptions.

Costco said it would temporarily limit fresh beef, pork and poultry purchases to a total of three items per Costco member, following Kroger Co, which has put purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork at some of its stores.

Before the pandemic, food policy experts say, roughly one out of every eight or nine Americans struggled to stay fed.

Now as many as one out of every four are projected to join the ranks of the hungry, said Giridhar Mallya, senior policy officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for public health.

Starting Monday, Costco will also require all shoppers to wear masks or face coverings to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus.

John Tyson, chairman of the United States’ largest meat processing company Tyson Foods Inc said last week the food supply chain was ‘breaking’ and millions of pounds of meat would vanish from grocery stores in the country.