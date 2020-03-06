Nearly everyone is SEXIST: United Nations finds that nine in ten people are prejudiced against women

Nearly everyone is sexist in some form, according to a new report report by the United Nations that found nine in ten people have a bias against women.

The findings come from the UN Gender Social Norms Index that measures the way social beliefs obstruct gender equality across politics, education and work.

The prejudice views discovered by the study found that many believe university education is more important for men and men deserve jobs more if work is scarce.

About half of the world’s men and women feel that men make better political leaders, and over 40 per cent feel that men make better business executives.

What may come as a shock to many, more than a quarter of those surveyed think it is justified for a husband to beat his wife.

The study used data on opinions about women from 80 per cent of the world to find that there was some progress but also ‘deeply ingrained prejudices’.

The study involved not just opinions but looking at school enrolment figures, those in senior positions and the percentage of female politicians and leaders.

The index found some progress, including an increase in girls enrolled in primary school and a drop in maternal deaths – however it also found that 91 per cent of men and 86 per cent of women held at least one clear bias against women.

For this survey, researchers analysed biases around seven areas including politics, business, education and violence against women.

Questions asked in the survey included whether or not men make better political leaders; women and men have the same rights; university is more important for men than women and if men should have more rights to a job than women.

Other questions included whether men make better business executives; physical violence by a partner is ever justified; and, finally, whether or not women should be granted full reproductive rights.

The researchers found that over 30 countries samples – bias against women is improving in some but actually getting worse in others.

The UN says this means that ‘progress cannot be taken for granted’.

In the UK and the USA more than half the population reported at least one bias against women and the country with the highest percentage of people with a bias against women was Pakistan with 99.81 per cent holding at least one bias.

At the other end of the scale Sweden is the most progressive country in terms of equality but even there 30 per cent of people hold at least one bias against women.

‘Today the fight about gender equality is a story of bias and prejudices,’ Pedro Conceicao from the UN Human Development Report office.

‘We have come a long way in recent decades to ensure that women have the same access to life’s basic needs as men,’ he said.

‘We have reached parity in primary school enrolment and reduced maternal mortality by 45 per cent since the year 1990.

‘Gender gaps are still all too obvious in other areas, particularly those that challenge power relations and are most influential in actually achieving true equality.’

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most visionary agenda on women’s empowerment to date, the UN said.

They are calling on governments and institutions to use a new generation of policies to change these discriminatory beliefs and practices through education, and by raising awareness and changing incentives.

One solution is to use tax changes to incentivize fairly sharing child-care responsibilities, or by encouraging women and girls to enter traditionally male-dominated sectors such as the armed forces and information technology.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said tackling such biases was the next goal for equality advocates around the world.

‘The work that has been so effective in ensuring an end to gaps in health or education must now evolve to address something far more challenging: a deeply ingrained bias – among both men and women – against genuine equality,’ he said.

The report was released ahead of Monday’s meeting of the UNs Commission on the Status of Women – which was shortened to one day due to coronavirus.

Deeply-held biases could be addressed through education, raised awareness and incentives such as tax structures that encourage equally shared childcare or by encouraging women to enter male-dominated job sectors, the UNDP said.

The new report has brought to light the ‘power gaps’ that still exist between genders in economies, political systems and corporations, said the UN in a statement.

This is ‘despite real progress closing gender inequalities in basic areas of development like education and health; and the removal of legal barriers to political and economic participation.’

Countries vary dramatically on the percentage of people in their population holding at least one bias against women, according to the index.

Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Qatar, Pakistan, Nigeria, Libya, Jordan, Ghana and Azerbaijan all had at least 99 per cent of people with at least one bias.

Overall 88.35 per cent of people around the world held at least one bias and 67.82 per cent held two bias against women. Only 11 per cent had no bias.

The share of bias changes depending on category – so 59 per cent of people had a political bias against women but only 26 per cent held an educational bias.

The organisation uses the example that while men and women vote at similar rates, only 24 per cent of parliamentary seats worldwide are held by women and there are only 10 female heads of government out of a possible 193.

Also, the research found that women in the labour market are paid less and are much less likely to be in senior positions.

Data shows that less than 6 per cent of CEOs in top companies are women and while women work more hours than men, this work is more likely to be unpaid care work.

‘The women’s rights demonstrations we’re seeing across the world today, energised by young feminists, are signalling that new alternatives for a different world are needed,’ said Raquel Lagunas, UN Development Gender Team Acting Director.

‘We must act now to break through the barrier of bias and prejudices if we want to see progress at the speed and scale needed to achieve gender equality.’