Nervous Americans struggling with relaxed lockdown restrictions

The gradually softening lockdown restrictions in some states have left many nervous Americans confronted with the reality of now having to make their own decisions about what is safe and what is not amid the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Several states like Texas and Georgia have begun lifting restrictions to reboot their economies. People can once again go to church and even dine in restaurants with spaced-out, outdoor table so long as they practice social distancing.

But the new reality has left many residents wondering whether or not outings are completely safe.

With no coronavirus vaccine on the horizon and as cases in the US continue to escalate, there are fears that the reopening is premature and that trying to resume normal habits is simply not worth the risk.

‘There will never be a perfect amount of protection,’ Josh Santarpia, a microbiology expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who is studying the coronavirus, told The Associated Press.

‘It’s a personal risk assessment. Everybody has to decide, person by person, what risk they’re willing to tolerate,’ he added.

Doctors and scientists are frantically trying to find a cure or vaccine for the virus. Until then, experts say the threat is very real.

To date, the virus has killed more than 60,000 Americans and more than one million are infected.

Many, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, say that the ‘nightmare’ will not be truly over until a vaccine has been created and that in the meantime, Americans must find a way to adapt to a new way of living that lowers the risk as much as possible while still allowing them to work.

Jill Faust, 53, from Council Bluffs, Iowa, says it is not worth it in her mind to go out to eat in a restaurant – something she used to enjoy – because she does not know how safe it is.

‘We would have to know ahead of time what precautions they’re taking. Going to a restaurant to me is this lovely, relaxing experience where you can sit with people and relax and catch up after a long day.

‘If your experience is going to be limited by all these safety concerns, why spend the money?’ she said.

In Georgia, beauty services and bowling alleys are reopening but offices remain closed along with a host of other businesses.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said it was confusing for residents.

‘In reality we’re under a stay-at-home order until April 30.

‘Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theaters, you can go to bowling alleys. It’s those kinds of things that leave people confused,’ HE SAID

Mixed messages are coming from even the U.S. Congress.

The House is scrambling for ways for members to work from home after a revolt over convening during the pandemic, and said they wouldn’t return to the Capitol on Monday. The smaller Senate, however, plans to convene there.

The decisions people make are likely to vary widely depending on where they live, and how close that puts them to known virus clusters. In Georgia, where COVID-19 has killed at least 1,000, many new cases are still being reported.

But even in places with fewer known infections, people are facing uneasy choices.

In Omaha, Nebraska, where businesses can reopen next week, teachers Michelle and Mark Aschenbrenner said they are eager to dine out again. Mark Aschenbrenner has set up an appointment for a long-delayed haircut.

‘I think we’re four weeks too early…. [but] I think I’ll probably still go because we’ve been stuck at home for seven weeks and we’re going stir crazy,’ he said.

With warmer weather enticing more people to venture out in the weeks ahead, it will be up to individuals to exercise caution.

‘You can’t swear that if somebody happens to cough on the beach chair to your left and then you have a breeze that blows that over across you, that you don’t have the exposure in that way,’ said Dr. Marybeth Sexton, infectious-disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine.

Even following guidelines to maintain 6-foot distances may not be enough.

That rule is based on how far a different coronavirus, SARS, spread among airline passengers.

When doctors treated more than a dozen COVID-19 patients at an Omaha hospital, researchers found genetic material from the virus at greater distances — on window ledges, cellphones, in hallways and on toilet seats, Santarpia said.

That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t go out. But they should be very deliberate in doing so, limiting visits with relatives and friends to moments that matter, said Dr. Emily Landon, who leads infection control at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The virus remains a long-term foe. The president of the Japan Medical Association, Yoshitake Yokokura, said he thinks it will be difficult to hold the rescheduled Tokyo Summer Olympics even in 2021 without an effective vaccine.

In the shorter term, it will be up to individuals as much as policymakers to make the decisions that will help chart the virus’ course.

‘I think everyone still needs to use their judgment. I’m not having a book club in my house. I’m going to my doctor for an allergy shot because that’s safe to do,’ said Landon, the Chicago infection-control expert.

‘You can try and make it political, make it about freedom, but it’s a virus. It’s biology. Biology doesn’t negotiate,’ he said.