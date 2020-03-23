Netflix confirms it’ll cut back on HD streaming as Europe fights coronavirus

EU officials are calling on the public to free up bandwidth for more essential uses, and asking streaming services to prevent HD streaming

Update 1: Netflix has confirmed it will be restricting its service in Europe for the next 30 days.

The streaming service will reduce the bitrate available to users for a month, meaning 4K streams and some HD content will be unavailable, reducing traffic by as much as 25%.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25% while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Streaming HD films and TV shows on Netflix will eat up roughly 3GB per hour, that’s three times more data than standard definition streaming requires.

Original Story: If you’re trapped in your house and can’t brave the outdoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, we may have some bad news for you.

Your Netflix experience may be degraded in the coming weeks or days.

The EU has officially requested that streaming sites – that includes the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video – to prevent their users streaming content in HD.

Over the last week, as the COVID-19 outbreak forces large swathes of the population to remain indoors, various streaming services have seen remarkable upticks in usage, and this is putting pressure on internet service providers.

We’ve already seen impacts on UK internet companies, and the fear is that this will only get worse over time.

The European Commissioner, Thierry Breton, issued a statement on Twitter about the situation.

“Important phone conversation with Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix,” he explained in the tweet.

“To beat #COVID19, we #StayAtHome. Teleworking & streaming help a lot but infrastructures might be in strain.

“To secure Internet access for all, let’s #SwitchToStandard definition when HD is not necessary.”

Following the tweet, a Netflix spokesperson told CNN Business :

“Commissioner Breton is right to highlight the importance of ensuring that the internet continues to run smoothly during this critical time… We’ve been focused on network efficiency for many years, including providing our open connect service for free to telecommunications companies.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Netflix will bottleneck the quality that viewers at home can use on the service, but considering that many UK and EU users pay extra for 4K packages on the service, we imagine there will be a few unhappy customers out there… even if the measures are being taken for the good of the country.

We’ll update you with more information as it becomes available.