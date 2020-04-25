Netflix Too Hot To Handle’s Rhonda and Sharron split – but she’s already moved on

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Too Hot To Handle’s golden couple Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul have split up, and Georgia girl Rhonda has already moved on to someone new – or someone old, as she said she had ‘rekindled’ a relationship

Too Hot To Handle launched on Netflix earlier this month and fans have been obsessed ever since, with many desperate to know which, if any, of the couples are still together.

Sadly, it has been confirmed that Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend have split up after filming the show in March and April of 2019.

Sharron, 25, and Rhonda, 27, got together on the show, but have said they were unable to make their relationship work when they were back home.

That’s because they live 11 hours away from each other, with Sharron in New Jersey and Rhonda in Georgia.

But it seems Rhonda isn’t too upset, as she’s already moved on with someone new – or perhaps someone old.

She said: “Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone.”

Meanwhile, hunky Sharron praised Rhonda for giving him “strength” and said there would always be a “connection” between them.

He said: “Rhonda has been a blessing to have in my life, she’s been the strength to my weakness, the music to my soul and the yin to my yang.

“Unfortunately distance has been an issue, and although she’s miles away our connection will always be.”

During the show, Sharron said he had struggled to commit because of a previous broken heart.

He said that he struggled to open up to Rhonda.

However Rhonda had her own insecurities, as she was worried that Sharron wouldn’t accept the fact that she was a mum.

Despite their fears, they left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend and also managed to nab a share of the $75,000 prize money

Catch Too Hot To Handle on Netflix now