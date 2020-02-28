Netflix will launch new daily feature that ranks its top 10 most popular shows and movies 

Netflix announced on Monday that it will launch a new feature that lists its top 10 most popular shows in nearly 100 countries.

The new feature, which will be updated on a daily basis, started popping up on user accounts in the United States on Tuesday.

In addition to the overall top 10 list, viewers will also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films.

According to a Netflix blog post, the new feature will enable customers to see what is most popular on Netflix in their countries.

‘Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix,’ the streaming service said.

‘That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list – or when searching for specific shows or films,’ Netflix added.

Some of the most popular shows on Netflix for the US include The Witcher, You and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The company said it has been experimenting with top 10 lists in both Mexico and the UK over the last six months in an attempt to ‘make Netflix better’.

‘When you watch a great movie or TV show, you share it with family and friends, or talk about it at work, so other people can enjoy it too,’ the company said in their announcement.

‘We hope these top 10 lists will help create more of these shared moments, while also helping all of us find something to watch more quickly and easily’.

It’s unclear when the feature will be rolled out in other countries.