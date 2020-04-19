Warner Bros Montreal ‘s next game will reportedly kick off a whole new DC universe, and will be arriving later this year

We’ve heard repeated rumours about the next Batman game over the past few months, but it never seems to materialise, no matter how close we think we’re getting to an announcement.

Though we know nothing official about the game – yet – WB Games Montreal, the supposed developer of the upcoming title, had a statement on its site 4 years ago that read: “We are a growing studio with two AAA projects in development focused on expanding the DC Comics universe in the interactive space”.

Now that’s a long time, especially in the gaming world, to go without a release – so where is the game the studio is working on?

Back in December 2019, a new rumour suggested that developer Warner Bros. Montreal would announce the game before the year was out – but apart from some teases on social media – nothing happened.

This week, though, according to a new report from Geeks Worldwide, the Warner Bros. Montreal developers are currently working on a soft reboot of the whole franchise, and intend to bring some pretty sweeping changes to Gotham.

As the gamer audience as a whole has been guessing for a while, this new take on the Arkham formula is based on the Court of Owls storyline from the DC comics, and players won’t simply take on the role of Batman.

Instead, you’ll get to play as a whole “playable Batfamily” and you’ll be able to take on missions in co-op, too.

Interestingly, this means there’ll be a whole new in-game universe spinning out of this game, and that Rocksteady (developers of the three ‘main’ Batman games Asylum, City and Knight) will provide the sequel whenever its game launches.

Apparently, the game will launch in autumn this year – meaning it’ll be a current- or cross-gen release – and we’re getting a proper reveal soon.

This is all rumour for now, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We’ll have more information for you as it becomes available.