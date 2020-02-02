New emails show how Trump’s ‘Sharpiegate’ scandal stunned weather officials during Hurricane Dorian

Newly released emails reveal how weather officials were left ‘rattled’ by President Trump’s ‘inaccurate statements and altered forecast map’ ahead of Hurricane Dorian last September.

One email sent from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employee expressed disbelief at the fact that Trump had appeared to doctor a forecast map with a black Sharpie as the hurricane hurtled towards the east coast of the US, The Washington Post reports.

‘How do you want to handle this one? Looks like someone at the WH [White House] drew with a marker on the image of our official forecast,’ NOAA’s deputy chief of public affairs Scott Smullen wrote on September 4.

The drama started after President Trump tweeted that the Hurricane would reach Alabama – prompting the Birmingham division of the National Weather Service to issue a reply rebuking the Commander-in-chief’s claim.

‘Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian… The system remains too far east,’ the agency wrote.

However, Trump doubled down on the claim and extended the Hurricane’s expected impact zone to include Alabama by circling the state on a forecast map he displayed to the public during a press conference.

Trump was widely ridiculed for doing so and the incident was dubbed ‘Sharpiegate’ at the time.

However, NOAA subsequently released its own statement – reportedly at the behest of Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – which appeared to rebuke fellow officials at National Weather Service in order to bolster the president’s claim about Alabama.

‘The Birmingham National Weather Service’s Sunday morning tweet spoke in absolute terms that were inconsistent with probabilities from the best forecast products available at this time.’

According to The Washington Post, an internal NOAA inquiry is now seeking to determine whether an employee may have been pressured by the Trump administration to put out the statement, which would be a violation of the agency’s scientific integrity policy.

NOAA ‘explicitly prohibits political interference with scientific findings and the communication of those findings’ .

Meanwhile, more emails obtained from the Washington Post demonstrate how NOAA’s acting chief scientist Craig McLean blasted his own organization for the way they publicly rebuked fellow officials at the NWS and appeared to side with Trump.

‘What’s next? Climate science is a hoax? Flabbergasted to leave our forecasters hanging in the political wind,’ he witheringly wrote on September 6.

On September 7, he wrote: ‘For an agency founded upon and recognized for determining scientific truths, trusted by the public, and responsible in law to put forward important science information, I find it unconscionable that an anonymous voice inside of NOAA would be found to castigate a dutiful, correct, and loyal NWS Forecaster who spoke the truth’.

Alabama managed to eventually escape the wrath of Dorian, which battered Florida and other eastern states.

The Hurricane caused an estimated $1.2 billion in damage in Florida as well as the Carolinas.