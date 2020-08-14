New Government grant to give sole traders up to €1k to get back on their feet

SOLE TRADERS WHO were unable to collect the Government’s Restart Grant Plus Scheme for SMEs are to be given a grant of up to €1,000 to get their businesses back on track.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said this new grant is aimed at sole traders such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters, taxi drivers and anyone who does not pay commercial rates.

Those who didn’t pay rates were ineligible for the Government’s original grant which was offered to firms earlier this year.

The Enterprise Support Grant previously supported entrepreneurs who were setting up new businesses. But it has now been revamped to specifically provide once-off supports for self-employed people who have been severely impacted and have had to cease operations as a result of the pandemic.

“The Enterprise Support Grant is designed to give assistance to the self-employed, who are crucial to our economic recovery, get back on their feet following the Covid-19 outbreak,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Thousands of sole traders and small business owners right across the country have in recent months been in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). For many, this was the first time they ever had to apply for State support.

“The PUP was a vital lifeline for people who, through no fault of their own, found themselves out of work.

”In the past, the Enterprise Support Grant was designed to assist people in opening a business. Today, I’m opening applications to people who need assistance in getting back on their feet and their businesses back up and running.”

The Department of Social Protection said this grant is available to those people who moved from the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into self-employment since 18 May.

The support is available to small business owners who employ fewer than 10 people, are not liable for commercial rates and have an annual turnover of less than €1 million.

It will be paid on the basis of expenditure incurred by an applicant to re-open their business covering their costs up to €1,000.

Anyone wishing to apply for the grant can download the application form here.