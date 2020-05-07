New Harry and Meghan book Finding Freedom will be accurate portrayal, say authors

A new book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be the ‘definitive story’ of the couple’s lives as modern royals, say its authors.

Last month the Mail On Sunday learned Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand interviewed the Sussexes before they moved to America.

The authors, one a notable Meghan Markle supporter, the other a royal correspondent for Elle magazine, say they felt there was a need to present an accurate version of the Sussex’s lives after years of media attention.

Last autumn Harry issued a statement accusing elements of the press of bullying his wife.

Meghan Markle has told friends that if Kate Middleton was constantly being criticized by the press, the royal family would have stepped in and changed its media policies and shunned the tabloids, an insider exclusively told DailyMail.com last week.

‘[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised. Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out,’ the friend explained.

The Sussexes have previously announced they would have ‘no corroboration and zero engagement’ with four UK tabloids, including the Daily Mail, citing Meghan’s poor treatment.

Scobie and Durand, whose book Finding Freedom is published this summer, said: ‘The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed.

‘Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.

‘It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

The book has the full title Finding Freedom: Harry And Meghan And The Making of A Modern Royal Family, and will be published in August by Dey Street Books.

The publisher reportedly had briefings with people close to the couple and publication is likely to be serialised ahead of a full release.

Promotional material on Amazon says the authors had ‘unique access,’ adding: ‘Written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple.’

The 320-page biography, due to be released on August 11, is expected to be a global bestseller.

The Sussexes plunged the royal family into a period of crisis when they announced earlier in the year that they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

A summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father the Prince of Wales and brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It was later announced the couple would no longer be working members of the monarchy or be known as HRH, and would spend the majority of their time in North America but have the ability to earn money.