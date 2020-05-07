New Jersey grandma shakes up a ‘quarantini’ in adorable TikTok video

A New Jersey grandmother is going viral for sharing her special quarantini recipe, which she demonstrated making in an adorable TikTok video.

Joseph Curci from Manalapan shared the video of his Nana mixing up something tasty on April 16, and now the internet is falling in love with the 89-year-old amateur mixologist.

In the short clip, Nana sets up shop in the kitchen, where she mixes together several different types of alcohol before shaking them up and pouring them into a glass for herself to enjoy.

‘My name is Nana, and we’re gonna make a quarantini!’ she says in the video, set up behind an island in the kitchen.

‘First, we’re gonna sanitize our hands,’ she says, dutifully rubbing hand sanitizer around.

‘And then we’re gonna put ice in the shaker,’ she goes on, jiggling the shaker to show that there’s ice already inside.

Next up, she adds a bit of vanilla vodka and orange vodka, pouring just a tiny amount of each.

She finishes off with Chambord — also just added a tiny splash — and orange juice before putting the lid on the shaker.

‘And now we’re gonna give it a shake shake shake, shake shake shake,’ she says gleefully, smiling as she shakes up the cocktail.

The video ends with her pouring the quarantini into the glass — ‘fun, right?’ she says — but cuts away before she takes a sip.

Joseph said his grandmother moved in with him for quarantine, and hopes the video brings ‘some joy during a very difficult time.’

It certainly has, and even popped up on John Krasinski’s Some Good News show on YouTube.

But Nana’s not the only person mixing up qurantinis at home.

Generally, drinking alone isn’t not considered to be such a good thing — but these aren’t normal times, and as Americans self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they’re finding that drinking at home is a fabulous way to pass the time.

It’s also provided some creative inspiration for at-home mixologists, who’ve taken to social media to post photos and recipes of their own ‘quarantinis.’

But while quite a few of them are kicking things up a notch with immune-boosting supplements, Emergen-C — the makers of aˇpowdered vitamin mix that’s turned up on several of these drinks — is not impressed with its new alcohol mixer status.

On March 12, Twitter user Marilyn Starkloff shared a photo of her cocktail, made with Aviation Gin and a packet of Emergen-C. She wrote: ‘Time for a quarantiniii.’

The tweet went viral, with thousands of likes and several copycats who’ve repurposed her picture.

But Emergen-C wasn’t thrilled with the publicity.

‘We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol,’ the brand’s Twitter account replied.

Aviation Gin, meanwhile, was a bit more on board, tweeting: ‘While everyone should take precaution during these times we do not recommend having a ‘Quarantini’ or any alcohol if you’re feeling under the weather.

‘If you’re feeling fine and of legal drinking age, a little extra Vitamin C consumption doesn’t hurt,’ they wrote.

Emergen-C didn’t responded to everyone who has made a vitamin-packed quarantini, though.

‘I want a drink. I have liquor but I don’t have any juice and I’m not gon be in here taking shots alone. The only thing I have with flavor is Raspberry Emergen-C. Can you mix Tequila and Emergen C?’ wrote one Twitter user.

‘Trying out the “Quarantin-i” I’ve seen going around the interwebs and it’s frickin delicious. Orange emergenC with blood orange vodka, ginger garnish,’ wrote another.

Several more shared their takes, mixing the packets with vodka, gin, and other liquors, and occasionally adding juices for flavor.

Others have tried other medicinal enhancements, like the Twitter user who mixed vodka, vermouth, a splash of decongestant, and two cough drops.

Most medicines are not recommended to be taken with alcohol, which can hinder their efficacy or even have adverse side effects.

Not everyone is trying to make their cocktails ‘healthy,’ though — some just want a drink during self-imposed quarantines.

One made his quarantini with vodka, Monster energy drink, and Cactus Cooler, and another turned a Corona beer over into a margarita.