New Jersey mayor admits to getting drunk at a staffer’s party and passing out on her bed

A New Jersey mayor admitted he got so drunk at a party that he removed his pants and passed out on a township employee’s bed.

John Roth, who has served as mayor of affluent Mahwah since 2018, conceded to the shocking incident on Wednesday during an an interview with NorthJersey.com, claiming that he has since apologized to the unidentified employee.

The party, which took place on January 10, was reportedly attended by around a two dozen township employees.

After consuming too much alcohol at the event, Roth stated that he headed upstairs before taking off his pants and laying down on the employee’s bed.

Party goers later roused Roth from his sleep, before his wife arrived to pick him up and take him back home.

While the the incident took place earlier this month, it only became public this week, following the publication of a letter signed by a group of ‘concerned’ township employees.

In the letter, directly addressed to Roth, the employees tell the mayor that he has shown them ‘considerable disrespect’ and claim that his actions ‘threaten our careers and livelihood’.

The letter -obtained by Daily Voice, goes on to claim that there have been ‘threats of poor treatment of anyone suspected of leaking the story’.

‘It has already caused issues in the offices which make it nearly impossible to work collectively, because of your behavior,’ it states.

The employees are now demanding that Roth ‘apologize by email to the entire staff and gather all the employees together to make a public apology…. Short of that you should resign your position’.

Roth did not reveal whether he has yet issued an apology to all employees.

The employees state that if Roth fails to apologize or resign from his post, they will file a hostile work action.

The Republican mayor – who is up for reelection later this year – previously served as a township councilman for 12 years and a school board trustee for five years.