New Orleans DJ Black N Mild dies at age 44 after contracting coronavirus

New Orleans based DJ Black N Mild has passed away at age 44 after contracting coronavirus.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the death, according to NOLA.com.

Black N Mild, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., passed away on Thursday.

Stokes, who also worked as an ‘in school suspension coordinator’ at Arthur Ashe Charter School, left campus with a fever on March 9 and did not come back, said Sabrina Pence, the CEO of FirstLine Schools.

‘Our school community is devastated,’ Pence, whose charter company operates Arthur Ashe, told NOLA.com.

Stokes kept followers up-to-date on his ailment via Facebook.

On March 9, the day he left school, he posted he was ‘feeling sick at Ochsner Urgent Care – Lakeview (New Orleans).’

The next day he posted, ‘I haven’t had the flu in years… This sucks monkey balls.’

In his final status update on March 11, he wrote, ‘Pneumonia not the flu.’

Stokes has been credited with bringing New Orleans bounce music, a genre of energetic hip-hop, onto the radio.

The DJ declared on Facebook back in February: ‘I was the first DJ in Nola history to have a radio mix show dedicated to Nola Bounce from 03-05 (up to Katrina).’

Stokes has worked with the likes of Drake and Lil Wayne, hosted a mix show in Houston, and also DJed at various events for the last two decades.

His music once even caught the attention of the Human Beatbox Doug E. Fresh.

‘One of the biggest and best compliments I ever got from somebody in the industry, is when I was playing an industry event I was doing in ’04…’ he said in an interview with Tulane University in 2012.

‘I was DJing the event and there were a lot of industry people there and Doug E. Fresh was hosting. … Doug E. Fresh pulled me to the side and was like, “Man, I’ve heard a lot of DJs in my time; you were one of the smoothest DJs I’ve ever heard.”‘

Stokes was also a father of four, according to Billboard.