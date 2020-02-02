New poll has Biden and Sanders TIED in Iowa after Des Moines Register survey mishap

A new poll puts Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in a tie on the eve of the Iowa caucuses – after the mainstay Des Moines Register survey was yanked shortly before its scheduled releases.

The two longtime lawmakers were each tied at 25 per cent, according to the final CBS News survey before Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Trailing closely behind was South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 21 per cent. He was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at 16 per cent, with her colleague Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 5 per cent.

The results don’t present a major break with earlier polls – although it does provide a smidge of information for politics watchers who were clamoring for information out of the Des Moines Register poll, known as the gold standard here in Iowa.

It comes hours after Sanders drew the biggest crowd to date of the campaign, with about 3,000 coming to see him in Cedar Rapids, in eastern Iowa. The event featured the band Vampire Weekend, along with filmmaker Michael Moore, who trashed the Democratic National Committee at the event for allowing billionaire Michael Bloomberg onto the debate stage in the future.

Biden is the second-choice among lower-tier candidates in the CBS poll, meaning his support could get a boost on caucus night when those backing candidates who aren’t ‘viable’ reallocate their preferences. His supporters aren’t registering as much enthusiasm for their candidate as Sanders backers have been in surveys. But Biden has stressed an electability message and touted polls showing him performing strongly against President Trump.

He is back in Des Moines Sunday for an event along with his wife, Jill Biden, one of several ‘community events’ his campaing has been staging.

The political road show will immediately move to New Hampshire after Monday’s results – then to South Carolina, where Biden led a new Post and Courier poll released Sunday. It had Biden at 25 percent, Sanders at 20, and hedge funder and philanthropist Tom Steyer, who has spent heavily there, at 18.

Sanders holds a three-point edge over Biden in Iowa in the Real Clear Politics polling average.

The critical Des Moines Register presidential preference poll was abruptly pulled just moments before it was due to be released on Saturday night amid fears its results may have been compromised.

The poll, conducted by the Register, CNN and its polling partner, is believed to have omitted Pete Buttigieg’s name off the survey.

Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Iowa newspaper, posted the announcement Saturday night at the same time the results of the highly anticipated survey were supposed to be released.

Hunter said that one of the poll respondents reported concerns earlier in the day, which raised questions about the integrity of the results.

‘It appears a candidate´s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,’ Hunter wrote in an article posted on the Register’s website.

‘While this appears to be isolated to one surveyor, we cannot confirm that with certainty. Therefore, the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa Poll.’

CNN political director David Chalian said it wasn’t clear whether the issue with the single respondent was an isolated incident.

‘So out of an abundance of caution CNN and the Des Moines Register and Seltzer, the company who conducts the poll, decided not to release tonight’s poll,’ Chalian said. ‘We take the standards that we apply to our polling very seriously.’

The decision to halt the release of the poll was based on a technical irregularity, involving the font size on a computer screen for one of the polltakers, a person at CNN told The Associated Press.

The font at that computer was enlarged and cut off or obscured the bottom name on the list. That name was Pete Buttigieg´s, but it could have been any name because the names automatically randomize after every call.

Because the respondent did not hear Buttigieg´s name, the respondent contacted Selzer, who brought the irregularity to the attention of CNN and The Des Moines Register.

Because CNN, the Register and Selzer were unable to determine if it was a one-time occurrence, the partners decided they could not move forward with releasing the poll, the person at CNN said. The person was not authorized to discuss the details by name and requested anonymity.