New poll shows two-thirds of Democrats think coronavirus death toll is undercounted

Americans are highly skeptical of the coronavirus statistics being put out by the U.S., with 45 per cent claiming in a new poll that they feel the death toll is higher than what has been reported.

Democrats especially, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll published Tuesday, feel the number has been undercounted.

Sixty-three per cent of Democrats surveyed in the May 1-4 poll say they think more people have died from coronavirus than the number put out by the U.S.

Only 7 per cent of Democrats said that they felt the number is exaggerated.

Republicans also don’t trust the statistics, but they lean the other way, with 40 per cent saying the death toll is over shot and 24 per cent claiming it’s under-reported.

The poll found that those whose primary news source is Fox News are the most likely to say coronavirus death tolls are inflated.

As of Tuesday the death toll in the U.S. is nearing 80,000 and there are more than 1.2 million confirmed cases – which is more than any other country has reported. But those surveyed were reacting to the 61,000 deaths as reported by April 30.

Of the 1,012 American adults surveyed in the poll, nearly one in three, or 32 per cent, say the coronavirus death toll numbers are accurate or about right. And when broken down by party, the numbers stay about the same, fluctuating among Democrats, Republicans and independents between 29-36 per cent.

Globally, John Hopkins University reported Tuesday that there are more than 250,000 deaths, meaning the U.S. makes up roughly 24 per cent of the deaths worldwide.

According to Axios, those who believe the U.S. is undercounting coronavirus deaths could be correct since a lot of deaths are officially attributed to coronavirus because they weren’t tested or confirmed to have the virus.

Axios-Ipsos is also tracking the public’s trust in the federal government in the midst of coronavirus mitigation.

From the week before, trust fell overall from 53 per cent to 38 per cent, with Democrats falling from 42 per cent to 25 per cent and Republicans from 74 per cent trust to 61 per cent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.