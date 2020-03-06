New Puma trainers are mocked for looking like the Nazi leader 

A pair of designer trainers have sparked a wave of controversy after the shoe design was said to bear an uncanny resemblance to Adolf Hitler.

The toe and tongue of the Puma ‘Storm Adrenaline’ shoes, which retail for £75 in the UK or $44.99 in the US, have been likened to the slicked hairdo and moustache of the Nazi dictator.

It’s a coincidence that has created a surge of interest on social media, with one user declaring the shoes are an ‘eight out of 10 on the Hitler scale’.

Some even felt the shoes’ name evoked that of the Nazi paramilitary wing, the Sturmabteilung, whose name translates as Storm Detachment.

One customer said the comparison, which was first uncovered in Russia, came as a surprise and added they have since sold on their shoes.

‘That’s a good one,’ he said. ‘I never noticed. I used the shoe twice and never realised it until now. I have gotten rid of it. I’ve already sold it.’

A Brazilian customer warned the comparison was ‘not positive’ for Puma’s brand, adding they would like the company to speak out about the issue.

‘In Brazil we like and we buy Puma, and as customers we would like you guys to say something,’ they wrote.

Another joked the shoes may have been designed that way as a ‘publicity stunt’.

‘They do look somewhat similar. Publicity stunt maybe,’ they said.

But others disagreed with the comparison, writing on Twitter: ‘Adolf Hitler shoes? I did not see it directly. I think it’s a bit far-fetched. Good I have Adidas, not Puma.’

The shoe design has also been said to resemble writer Edgar Allen Poe and Russian dramatist Nikolai Gogol.

This is far from the first time the image of Hitler has been uncovered in an unexpected place.

A house in Swansea, Wales went viral in 2011 after a youth worker compared the shape of the roof and placement of the windows to the Nazi leader.

The slanting roof is said to resemble the Fuhrer’s slicked down, side-parted hair while the front door lintel conjures up his moustache.

The house’s likeness was first discovered by youth worker Charlie Dickenson, 22, whose picture of the house was shared then across the globe.

Local residents joke that you can find the property – which was converted into two flats – by ‘taking the Third Reich’.

Others claim to have found Hitler’s likeness on a JCPenney billboard in southern California, a cherry tomato and dozens of cats dubbed ‘Kitlers’ who have markings reminiscent of his moustache.

Puma has been contacted for comment.