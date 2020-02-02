New York’s governor says East River State Park will be renamed after trans icon Marsha P. Johnson

A Brooklyn park will be renamed in honor of a transgender woman who took part in the 1969 Stonewall uprising, New York’s governor announced on Saturday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told a gay rights group on Saturday that East River State Park in Brooklyn will be renamed after Marsha P. Johnson, who has been dubbed ‘the Rosa Parks of the LGBTQ movement.’

Cuomo said the honor is part of the state’s efforts to promote inclusivity at a time when hate crimes against minorities are surging.

‘New York State is the progressive capital of the nation, and while we are winning the legal battle for justice for the LGBTQ community, in many ways we are losing the broader war for equality,’ Cuomo told a gala staged by the Human Rights Campaign in New York City on Saturday.

‘Even in New York, attacks against African Americans, Jewish Americans, Muslim Americans and LGBTQ Americans went up by double digits.

‘These attacks are motivated by fear and intolerance against those who are “different,” and they are blind to the commonality of humanity.

‘We are fighting back, and we will continue achieving progress and showing the rest of the nation the way forward.

‘We will do it again this year by passing gestational surrogacy to complete marriage and family equality.

‘And we will name the first State park after an LGBTQ person and we will name it after Marsha P. Johnson – an icon of the community.’

Johnson, who was known as ‘Saint Marsha’ and the ‘mayor of Christopher Street,’ pioneered gay liberation and transgender people’s rights in New York in the 1960s.

She is believed to have been the first person to throw a brick at police during a raid on Stonewall Inn, the famous gay bar and tavern in New York’s Greenwich Village.

The Stonewall uprising of June 28, 1969, is considered a landmark event in the gay rights movement.

A drag performer and activist, she was known to be surrounded by friends and supporters as she attended gay rights rallies and protests across the city – famously proclaiming that she’d been jailed, lost her home and her job over her sexuality but still refused to be silenced.

But when Marsha died in 1992, her body was found alone, floating in the Hudson River.

Since then, her death has been shrouded in mystery – the cause deemed ‘undetermined’ by medical examiners. Police originally ruled it as a suicide, but Marsha’s friends are adamant that she was murdered.

In 2017, Netflix released a documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, which revisited the case and examined her legacy.

In 2002, the designation of ‘suicide’ as a cause of death was changed to ‘undetermined’ due to a lack of evidence – but it wasn’t until December of 2016 that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office agreed to revisit the case.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the New York County District Attorney’s Office seeking comment on the status of the case.