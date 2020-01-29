New Zealand will vote on legalising euthanasia on the day of their general election

New Zealanders will be asked to vote on whether to legalise euthanasia for those with incurable or terminal illnesses in a ballot on September 19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the referendum on Tuesday, saying it would take place on the same day as a general election to decide if she gets a second term in power.

People will also be asked to vote in a second referendum asking whether the country should legalise cannabis for recreational use.

If passed, the new euthanasia law would allow doctors to proscribe a lethal dose of medication to patients they believe have less than six months to live, if the patients request it.

Those suffering a ‘grievous and irremediable medical condition’ which is not necessarily fatal would also be able to request lethal medication.

The cannabis referendum would allow people over the age of 20 to buy and consume cannabis at home or on licenced premises.

Cannabis would be offered for sale at physical stores, with online shopping banned.

While her personal popularity remains high in New Zealand, appetite for her government has lessened thanks to weak economic growth, failure to deliver on a promise of thousands of new council houses, and in-fighting within the coalition.

Pundits are predicting a close contest between her Labour party and the rival National Party polling neck-and-neck.

‘I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,’ she said.

‘I am not making predictions on this as it’s going to be a tight race,’ said Grant Duncan, Associate Professor at Massey University in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Treasury last month trimmed its 2020 economic growth forecast and flagged a budget deficit as international headwinds including Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war bite. The government last month announced a NZ$12 billion ($7.7 billion) infrastructure spend to try counter those factors.

Two October opinion polls showed support for her ruling coalition at its lowest since 2017. Her own popularity also waned, but she remains far ahead of her rivals.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Ardern noted there was work to be done but her party was still polling higher than it was before the 2017 election.

But critics have accused her of playing to a global audience while bringing little change locally.

‘New Zealanders have seen that Labour and Jacinda Ardern canât deliver,’ National Party leader Simon Bridges said in a statement. ‘While thereâs a lot of announcements, leadership means actually getting things done.’

Ardern said last week her party would wage a ‘relentlessly positive’ 2020 election campaign while announcing her party had signed up to Facebook’s advertising transparency tool to fight misinformation.

‘We will be asking for a further term to get the job done,’ Ardern told the news conference.

The cannabis referendum, pushed through by the Greens, would bring younger voters to the polls, but there were concerns there were too many things going, said Duncan from Massey University.

‘The big issue is how people feel about the government’s performance…it’s performance in relation to housing and child poverty, and there will be a debate about climate change,’ said Duncan.

The parliament will be officially dissolved on August 12 and until then the government will function as usual, Ardern said.