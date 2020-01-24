Newborn baby’s death is ruled a homicide but police haven’t charged the mother

An Ohio coroner ruled on Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can last year was a homicide.

The boy was found with the umbilical cord still attached in a women’s bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October.

According to a coroner report obtained by the Record-Courier, the child was alive for no longer than an hour and died of asphyxiation due to postpartum inattention.

If the child had received the proper medical attention, it’s believed he would have survived.

Hiram Village Police Chief Brian Gregory wrote in a report that the trash bag was discovered on the floor of the women’s bathroom tied shut.

Housekeeping staff collected the bag and took it to the back of the building, where maintenance discovered the contents.

The contents of the bag included bloody paper towels, a dark blue hoodie, a pair of women’s underwear, and a wrapper for a women’s hygiene product.

Gregory said there have been no charges or arrests made and authorities have not released information about the child’s mother.

Hiram police are investigating along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Hiram College President Dr Lori Varlotta told Cleveland 19: ‘It’s sad. It’s shocking. Words are really inadequate. Really, we’re in shock.’

Varlotta also said that the college’s dorms are locked, so there shouldn’t be anyone in the restrooms who is not a student.

Hiram is a private liberal arts college with about 1,100 students and is about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland.