Newcastle takeover EXCLUSIVE: Insight into deal and why Mike Ashley has chosen to sell

Newcastle are on the brink of a takeover with Mike Ashley close to completing the sale of the Premier League club.

Newcastle are on the brink of a £300million takeover with Mike Ashley set to sell the club to potential buyer Amanda Staveley. She is leading the bid which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

A 31-page charge agreement has been lodged with Companies House as the deal moves closer to being completed. The Premier League has also been informed of the prospective takeover. University of Liverpool football finance expert Kieran Maguire has exclusively told Express Sport what will be going on between the two parties involved at present. He has also revealed why Ashley will be looking to sell Newcastle in the current climate with coronavirus testing businesses across the country.

Maguire told Express Sport: “It’s a bit like buying and selling a house, he’s had a few people round to look. “I think the documents that have been lodged are getting closer to exchanging contracts but we’re still not at completion. “The Premier League need to do an assessment of the possible new owners in terms of satisfying the owners and directors test so that will take a little while. “Then it’s just a case of tying up the loose ends in terms of final agreement of the price and how that money will be transferred.

“I think he’s sold partly due to the fact that he would probably prefer to focus on his other businesses at present because they do need a lot of support at the moment and the cash from the Newcastle sale would help in that regard.” Ashley has been looking to sell Newcastle since October 2017 after 10 years as owner. The development a deal is finally on the brink of being completed will delight fans who have wanted to see the back of Ashley for years. They feel he hasn’t properly invested in the squad which eventually saw Rafa Benitez walk away from the club at the end of last season.