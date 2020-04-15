Newcastle takeover latest as new documents prove Amanda Staveley and Mike Ashley links

Newcastle United fans hopeful of a takeover will be buoyed by official documents that prove Amanda Staveley has been in contact with Mike Ashley and St James’ Holdings

Newcastle United fans have once again been offered fresh optimism that a takeover is moving forward on Tyneside.

Documents from Companies House detail that long-time suitor Amanda Staveley has been in contact with Mike Ashley’s St James’ Holdings.

Staveley has tried to lead a takeover bid of the club in the past and is now involved with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the Reuben brothers, who are interested in buying the Magpies.

The new documents, filed on April 8, show a ‘registration of charge’ between Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and Justin Barnes, who is a long-time associate of Ashley.

A charge of this kind is used when a company is offering a loan of some kind.

Section 4.14.5 of the charge shows that St James Holdings will loan a sum of at least £150million to Staveley’s company, which suggests Ashley is in fact helping fund a deal.

Talks will likely continue over the next few weeks with the Sports Direct tycoon currently stuck in the US due to travel restrictions put in place as the coronavirus pandemic took hold last month.

Takeover talk has dominated the north east city for a few years now, but it appears no deal has ever reached this stage.

Paperwork has been filed to the Premier League, which means PiF’s pursuit of the club is more advanced than last summer’s alleged attempt by the Bin Zayed Group of Dubai.

This morning’s revelations may in fact show that Ashley is finally prepared to cut ties with Newcastle after 13 years.

The high street businessman is an unpopular figure on Tyneside following some questionable decisions during his tenure.

But for Newcastle fans, they will no doubt remain cautious over premature celebrations.

As mentioned, Staveley has tried to lead takeover consortiums in the past, only to find Ashley was not willing to part ways.

The Toon owner also said in an interview last summer that he could imagine staying at the Premier League outfit ‘forever’.

A comment which did not go down well with fans of the club.