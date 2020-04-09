Newcastle takeover latest as view from Middle East over PiF emerges

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are pursuing a takeover from Mike Ashley at Newcastle United and an update has come from the Far East regarding any progress over a bid

Newcastle are continuing to be pursued for a takeover attempt by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

And while reports of a bid being lodged are premature, there is word of progress being made in the Middle East.

Many supporters at St James’ Park are hopeful unpopular owner Mike Ashley will finally be ousted on Tyneside.

The North East giants still pose as an appealing club to purchase, with Steve Bruce’s team set to be a Premier League side again next season.

While the season is suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, Newcastle sit 13th in the table, eight points clear of the relegation places.

Takeover talk has dominated Newcastle for a few years now, but no deal has come close yet.

The latest pursuit comes from the PiF, with reports having previously claimed that buyer’s paperwork was with the Premier League and that the seller had sent paperwork too.

Those suggestions were premature, and it is not even the furthest that a takeover bid has reached at Newcastle while Ashley has been at the helm.

The Chronicle add, though, that at the same time, the takeover bid from the PiF has progressed quite far.

In the Middle East, word is said to be spreading of the potential move to buy Newcastle.

The positive update will leave fans further optimistic of Ashley being bought out.

Protests against the owner are regular at St James’ Park, with fans often holding ‘UNITED AGAINST ASHLEY’ banners aloft.