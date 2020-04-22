Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce warned he could be sacked after takeover

Newcastle United are close to being sold by their much-maligned owner Mike Ashley.

Newcastle United could sack Steve Bruce and replace him with a new manager following their takeover, claims former Magpies boss Sam Allardyce. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley finally looks set to sell the club to PCP Capital Partners, who are backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund. Ashley is said to have agreed a £300million sale of the Magpies.

Bruce has had a solid first season in charge at Newcastle despite many fans being against his appointment last summer. Before football was suspended due to the coronavirus, Newcastle sat 13th in the Premier League table, eight points adrift of the relegation zone with nine games of the campaign remaining. But Allardyce knows from experience that new owners could see fit to change the manager. Allardyce was sacked by Newcastle in 2008, months after Ashley bought the club.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Steve because obviously I’ve experienced new takeovers twice,” Allardyce told talkSPORT. “Once at Blackburn and once under Mike, I wasn’t his man, I can understand it not being their man, and Steve must be very worried from that point of view. “At the moment they’re going to be a Premier League side next season, I think Steve in his first season has done a very, very good job considering he came in two weeks before the season started.” Allardyce does not understand why former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez was revered by supporters as much as he was. Arsenal agreement, Ed Woodward submits Man Utd offer, Chelsea, Liverpool [TRANSFERS]

He added; “There was lots of hoo-ha around whether [Bruce] was good enough or not and I still don’t understand why Rafa Benitez was deemed to be so good, I just don’t understand it. “They played such negative football and it was unbelievable, but there you go. “Rafa did a great PR job on himself and how he managed the club at that time.” Meanwhile, former West Ham striker Tony Cottee has warned Newcastle fans not to expect instant success after the takeover is completed.