Newcastle United takeover: Jamie Carragher makes Premier League title prediction

Newcastle United are set to be taken over after Mike Ashley agreed to sell the club this week.

Newcastle United will not be able to challenge for the Premier League title despite their impending takeover, claims Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club for £300million to Saudi Arabia-backed company PCP Capital Partners. PCP Partners will own 80 per cent of the club, with Amanda Staveley owning 10 per cent and billionaire businessmen the Reuben Brothers the remaining 10 per cent.

A large majority of Newcastle fans have understandably got excited at the news that the much-maligned owner Ashley finally looks set to part ways with the club. Carragher reckons an injection of money can help Newcastle towards a push for European qualification in coming seasons but cannot see them challenging for the Premier League title like they did in the 1990s. “The big problem you’ll have is what every other club has had when they think they can challenge for the top four,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I look at teams like Everton and West Ham who threw big money at it thinking they could really challenge that top six or top four, and it’s very, very difficult.

“And then all of a sudden before you know it you’re in big problems yourself financially because you’re trying to attack those top clubs and it’s very, very difficult. “I think it is difficult to get Newcastle back to where they were in terms of challenging for a league, I don’t see that. “But in terms of maybe challenging for European places, trying to get into the top six, as I said teams like Everton and West Ham are, but it’s not easy.” Meanwhile, former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce is worried current manager Steve Bruce could face the sack after the new investors take control. Arsenal agreement, Ed Woodward submits Man Utd offer, Chelsea, Liverpool [TRANSFERS]

Allardyce believes Bruce has done a good job at Newcastle and deserves to be held in as high a recognition as former manager Rafa Benitez. “It’s going to be very difficult for Steve because obviously I’ve experienced new takeovers twice,” Allardyce told talkSPORT. “Once at Blackburn and once under Mike, I wasn’t his man, I can understand it not being their man, and Steve must be very worried from that point of view. “At the moment they’re going to be a Premier League side next season, I think Steve in his first season has done a very, very good job considering he came in two weeks before the season started.