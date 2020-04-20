Newcastle United takeover labelled ‘strange’ as investors could buy ‘Man Utd or Liverpool’

Newcastle United’s potential investors have been questioned over why they want to buy the club.

Newcastle United’s impending takeover has left former Toon manager Graeme Souness scratching his head. After 13 years at the club, Newcastle owner Mike Ashley finally looks set to sell up. PCP Capital Partners, who are backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), have agreed to buy Newcastle for £300m.

The Times claim the PIF will own 80 per cent of the Magpies, with Amanda Staveley owning 10 per cent and British billionaire businessmen the Reuben Brothers in control of the remaining 10 per cent. PIF is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund and PCP Partners helped Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of Manchester City in 2008. So Souness has questioned why investors have chosen to take over Newcastle when they have the wealth to buy bigger clubs, such as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool. “I’m not sure [why they want to go to Newcastle], I’m not sure,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“I think the kind of money that’s behind the sovereign fund and the Reuben Brothers, they could go out really and buy anyone they wanted. “They must see this as a deal for them. “Historically these investors look beyond the football club and where they can make money outside of the football club, whether it’s a property deal, I don’t see that being the case at Newcastle. “Are they going to throw a lot of money at it going forward? We’ll have to wait and see. Man Utd accept exit and plan £200k replacement, Arsenal, Liverpool news [TRANSFERS]

“But I think it’s quite a strange one because as I’ve said already, the kind of money that they have behind them they could literally go and buy anybody they wanted, and that includes Man United or Liverpool. “So it will be an interesting watch that, going forward.” Meanwhile, former England striker Tony Cottee reckons the new Newcastle owners will want the club to return to the Champions League as soon as possible but has warned fans success may take time. Cottee said: “It will take time, you can have all the money in the world, you have to spend that money correctly and properly.