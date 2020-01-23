Newlywed marine fell into a pothole while carrying his wife across the parking lot – sues lot owner

A marine is suing the owner of a parking lot in Carlsbad, California, after he tripped on a pothole while carrying his wife who later died from her injuries.

John Pinkham, 23, was carrying his newlywed in his arms through the parking lot in Carlsbad’s Village Faire after a night of dancing, when he stepped in the pothole.

The details of the lawsuit published by NBC New York said the couple had been out at the Coyote Bar and Grill with friends on the evening of June 14, 2019.

‘Young, in love and newlyweds, John Pinkham was carrying his wife Robyn Pinkham in his arms as they moved toward the group’s car,’ the lawsuit said.

‘As John Pinkham walked through the poorly lit, uneven and pothole ridden parking lot while lovingly holding his wife, John stepped into a pothole causing him to lose his footing and fall forward.’

As Mr Pinkham tripped, he fell forward, taking his wife, Robyn, 22, with him. She hit her head and died five days later from her injuries.

This month the lawsuit was launched against the owners of the Village Faire, which is listed publicly as belonging to SVF, LLC in Santa Barbara.

It claimed the owners had failed to maintain the parking lot in a ‘safe condition’.

However, locals spoken to by NBC said the company did take good care of the space and patches the parking space every summer.