News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

Caroline Flack has been found dead, just one day after her boyfriend who she is alleged to have assaulted, reached out to her on Instagram. The presenter, 40, was banned from contacting her boyfriend, Lewis, after she was charged with assault in December and she was due to return to court on March 4. She last posted on Instagram on Thursday with a collage of snaps, captioned simply with a love heart emoji, were posted hours after her boyfriend, 27, contacted her via the photo sharing platform.

Caroline Flack was the Love Island presenter (right) who had a meteoric rise to fame, but lost her dream job just months before she was found dead aged 40. The star, 40, first rose to prominence as a CBBC presenter 9left) in the early 2000s, before landing a job as the host of The Xtra Factor. Along with various other presenting jobs, she appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off in March 2019. After being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2014 (bottom insert), Caroline landed the ultimate job as Love Island’s host in 2015, but stepped down late last year after she was arrested for assault.

Caroline Flack died just one day after her boyfriend Lewis Burton professed his love for her in a gushing Valentine’s Day message.

The presenter shared her first post on her grid in two months, which saw her fawning over her French Bulldog.

The host was found dead at her London flat aged 40 just weeks before she was due to go on trial for the assault of her boyfriend.

In the candid discussion about parenthood, Kate described herself as a ‘hands-on mum’, but said she often feels she falls short of expectations about being a mother. The duchess, mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, suffered from a severe form of morning sickness during her pregnancies, which led her to mindfulness and meditation to remove the fears mothers can feel about childbirth – know as hypnobirthing. Kate was interviewed for the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, who has also written about being a mother to three children with her husband Tom Fletcher a member of the band McFly.

Migrants will also earn ‘points’ for how well they speak English. In some cases migrants taking jobs paying as little as £23,000 could be granted visas, depending on their skills.

Data compiled by property company and consultancy CBRE has revealed the ‘best value’ commuter towns with Biggleswade in Bedfordshire coming out on top.

Two US State Department-chartered planes will airlift their stranded citizens from Yokohama, where the Diamond Princess (right) liner has been docked in quarantine for 10 days. Infections on the ship continue to climb and today jumped to 285 – up 67 in the last three days. Amid the spike in diagnoses of the killer virus, a source said the Foreign Office is ‘actively considering all options’, but has not yet confirmed a US-inspired airlift. Three of those infected are British nationals, including Wolverhampton honeymooner Alan Steele (left, with wife Wendy). Increasingly desperate, two of the trapped Britons David and Sally Abel (inset) appealed to billionaire Richard Branson to send a plane to rescue them.

Prince William used a doll to practice before putting newborn Prince George in a car seat (pictured) for his first appearance outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London, in 2013, Kate Middleton has revealed. The duke drove his new family away from the central London hospital, but when they arrived home at Kensington Palace soon afterwards there was a little apprehension. Kate said: ‘William was like ‘Oh my gosh is this what parenting is going to be like?’

Kate Middleton was speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast when she was asked what it was like to stand in front of the crowds with a newborn baby in her arms.

Duchess of Cambridge, 38, revealed that she used the method during her pregnancies. Avant-garde technique also includes imaging holding a new baby to help relax the mind before birth.

A source has claimed the Queen’s granddaughter, 38, helped her brother Peter Phillips and his wife ‘mediate’ and spoke to Autumn, 41, when she ‘insisted that she wanted to go home to Canada.’

No fewer than 40,000 passengers have been affected so far as budget airline easyJet cancels 234 flights from, to and within the UK. British Airways has cancelled around 20 to 30 flights due to the storm. The 1,200-mile wide ‘Dennis the Menace’ storm – which will bring 70mph winds and 100mm of rain in some areas – is to cause mayhem for towns in Yorkshire’s Calder Valley, which was inundated with floodwater when Storm Ciara raged last week. Storm Dennis became a ‘bomb cyclone’ on Thursday, when air pressure dropped by 24 millibars within 24 hours, remarkably, this is over two times the drop necessary to give the phenomenon its extreme name. Main: Heavy rain batters the M1 in Sheffield. Inset left: Torrential rain and gale force winds on the coast at Porthleven, Cornwall. Inset right: Incredible satellite images show Storm Dennis moving in over Britain.

No fewer than 40,000 passengers have been affected by travel disruption so far as budget airline easyJet cancels 234 flights. British Airways has cancelled around 20 to 30 flights due to the storm.

Mytholmroyd in Calderdale endured 100mm of rainfall in 18 hours during Storm Ciara. Many homes and shops that were damaged are still only in the early stages of recovery at Storm Dennis hits.

Rebecca Long-Bailey said she was ‘sad’ the frontrunner did not want her or Lisa Nandy in his shadow cabinet, which he is on course to form after storming the latest round of the contest.

Angela Richardson, the new representative for Guildford, toured an electric bus parked outside Westminster’s Queen Elizabeth II Centre on February 6.

Health chiefs at Son Espases Hospital in Majorca told the unnamed expat he could go home after two negative tests for the virus. He picked up the bug at a French ski resort earlier this month.

The dachshund fled from a dog walk and was spotted wandering near Colchester before jumping on a bus to Clacton-on-Sea, Essex. A passenger noticed him and helped Frank reunite with his owner Michelle.

A Banksy Valentine’s Day masterpiece (pictured right) showing a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers has been ruined 48 hours after it was created in Barton Hill, Bristol. Vandals wrote ‘w****rs’ (pictured left) across the street art in spray paint 24 hours after the artist confirmed it was genuine.

Around 700,000 reptiles are being kept as pets across the UK, the RSPCA estimates. Marmoset monkeys, native to Brazil, are being bred in Britain as popularity for wild animals booms across the country.

Geoffrey, 89, and Ida Platt, 90, planned their suicide and jointly made the decision to die before they took an overdose of pills in May last year.

Andrew Sabisky was hired after Dominic Cummings said he wanted to shake up recruitment. Sources said he is ‘incredibly cocky’, dresses like the chief SPAD and is ‘bossing the prime minister around’.

Social media users around the world have shared their Valentine’s Day fails, including personalised cards sent to the wrong addresses, cut roses (top right) and burnt heart-shaped banana bread treats (bottom right). Others raged online that their thoughtful presents hadn’t been delivered in time and one woman posted a picture of some scales (left) she had been gifted. She cheekily wrote: ‘Gentlemen … this is NOT, I repeat THIS IS NOT, an appropriate Valentine’s Day gift … you may end up in the hospital.’

Anthony Merrikin, 42, was caught grooming a girl, 14, in his office in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire. He pleaded guilty to three offences of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for six years and nine months.

There have been reports of ‘police with guns’ and ‘panic’ at the central London station.

China Railway Construction Corporation said it can build the line in just five years and at a cheaper cost but MP Tom Tugendhat has said Britain needs to ‘think hard’ before partnering with them.

An 80-year-old man has died of coronavirus in France , becoming the first fatality from the infection in Europe. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn today confirmed the death of the elderly Chinese tourist, who travelled to the country from the Hubei province on January 16. The victim, who was quarantined in Bichat hospital in Paris on January 25, leaves behind a daughter who is battling the infection but making a good recovery. He died of a lung infection sparked by the bug which caused his condition to ‘rapidly deteriorate’.

Four prime suspects, arrested that were found in the German raids had planned to spark a ‘civil-war-like situation’. The arrested police officer had previously been suspended.

Anna Sakidon’s biological age was nearer to 80 and she weighed just 17lbs when she died in Ukraine. She suffered from Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome which only affects 160 people.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has ruled out entering a coalition with the left-leaning party because of historic links to the IRA. Ms McDonald said: ‘That is an arrogant and untenable position.’