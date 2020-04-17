Next website to reopen for orders this week after fashion retailer closed amid coronavirus

NEXT – the much-loved fashion retailer – is set to open its website this week after over a fortnight of closure. Next stopped taking online orders due to the coronavirus pandemic – but shoppers will now be able to return to its site.

Next, the British clothing company, will reopen its website this week, it has been reported. The fashion giant’s website closed amid the coronavirus crisis after staff voiced concerns, said the Mail On Sunday. The move made Next the only major retailer to cease trading completely following the UK lockdown to limit the spread of the virus.

Next staff are said to have volunteered to go back – over 3,000, according to the Mail. However, only a number of these employees will return this week as the website reopens. Sources have said Next intends to set a new benchmark for safe working after “an unbelievable amount of planning.” There will also be a thorough induction programme for returning Next staff.

Currently, the notice on the Next website’s homepage announces the store is “temporarily closed.” It reads: “We will not be taking any more online orders until further notice. “We have listened carefully to our colleagues in our warehouses and distribution operations. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate. “As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close our warehouse and distribution operations until further notice.

“If you have recently ordered and don’t receive your order in the next few days, unfortunately, your order will have to be cancelled [Excluding sofas and larger furniture items]. “In this case, we will automatically do this and, if you have been charged, we will refund the money back to your card or account. We apologise for the inconvenience but know that you will understand. “If you would like to pay any outstanding balance on your next Credit account, you can still do so in the myaccount area from the top of the website.” As the website returns to business, additional safety measures are to be introduced.

These include clear one-way systems and new walkways at Next warehouses and strict rules to maintain social distancing. These measures are supported by Usdaw, the union for retail workers. It’s understood Next’s relaunch will happen in a series of stages. Initially, only a small range will be available to online shoppers and there will be limits on the number of items that can be ordered in a day. This is so Next staff can work safely to fulfil the orders.