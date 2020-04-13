Neymar and Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona double deal backed by Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez wants Barcelona to sign both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has called for his club to act boldly in the next transfer window by signing both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

It is no secret that most of the Barcelona squad want Neymar to return from Paris Saint-Germain, three years after he left for a world record £198million. The Brazilian attempted to force through a move back to the Nou Camp last summer but his valuation was never met. A FIFA clause can allow the 28-year-old to cancel his contract this summer, but it would cost him a heavy fee. Suarez would like to see the winger back in Catalonia – and he went further by urging his side to also capture Inter Milan hitman Martinez. “It is difficult to talk about players today due to the situation in the world,” the Uruguayan told Mundo Deportivo.

“Talking about who could come in is complicated but I can speak about what they are like and they are huge players. “Obviously, everyone knows Ney and we have great appreciation for him in the dressing room which is indisputable as a player because he still has so much to give. “He would always be welcome in this dressing room because of the affection we have for him. “Lautaro is a player who has grown a lot in Italy and is a No 9 with spectacular movement.

“That reflects what a great striker he is.” Barcelona need competition for Suarez, who is 33 and coming towards the latter stages of his career. However, the forward is not afraid of being challenged for a starting spot as he would rather see the team improve. He added: “It isn’t that you feel compatible but you feel happy that the club wants to sign players who can come in to help and fulfil the same objectives as everyone else.