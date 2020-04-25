NFL Draft 2020 taking place virtually as order and process is explained

NFL Draft 2020 will take place remotely for the first time ever due to coronavirus precautions but it promises to still be just as exciting as in any other year. The Cincinnati Bengals have the No 1 pick this time

The 2020 NFL Draft will take on an unusual look this year with the whole event being conducted remotely for the first time ever due to coronavirus precautions.

Despite the change this year’s draft is shaping up to be potentially one of the most intriguing yet as the NFL’s 32 teams battle it for the best picks of the hopefuls.

Instead of holding the event in front of fans on a stage on the Las Vegas strip, the league will instead be teleconferencing to announce picks and using live feeds to show prospects learning where they will be plying their talents at the professional level.

This time around the Cincinnati Bengals are top of the draft order and will have the No 1 pick.

Here is everything you need to know about the draft….

The first round of the NFL Draft will start at 8pm EST on Thursday night, which in the United Kingdom is 1am BST in the early hours of Friday morning.

Rounds two to three will take place from 12am BST on Saturday morning and rounds four through seven from 5pm BST on Saturday afternoon.

The 2020 Draft was initially due to take place on the Las Vegas Strip but will now take place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This of course means there will be no fans at the draft for the first time ever but they will still be able to watch all the action take shape from the comfort of their own homes.

Teams have 10 minutes to confirm their picks in round one.

That decreases to seven minutes in round two, five minutes in rounds three to six (including compensatory picks) and four minutes in round seven.

Officials from all 32 teams will be connected through a video conference with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is set to announce the picks from his home in Westchester, New York.

Teams will digitally submit their picks to league officials, with multiple backup options, including a leaguewide phone conference call, available in the event of technical difficulties. Three executives from each team will have the authority to submit picks.

A total of 58 college prospects are set to participate in the NFL Draft broadcast via camera feeds from their homes.

Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback and Ohio native Joe Burrow is widely considered a certainty to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 Draft.

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young to the Washington Redskins is a move that should follow at number two, though after that things get a little more interesting with the Detroit Lions – who may yet decide to stay put and take Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah – open to trading their way out of the top three.

Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are both expected to be claimed early, along with the likes of Tristan Wirfs, Derrick Brown, Jerrick Wills, Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Simmons and a trio of highly-rated wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs