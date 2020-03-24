NFL legend Tom Brady confirms Tampa Bay Buccaneers move as he pens message

NFL quarterback Tom Brady has confirmed he’s joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his exit from Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots

NFL superstar Tom Brady has signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his departure from the New England Patriots.

It’s thought a deal in the region of $30m (£25m) per year has been rubber stamped.

At 42 years old, the veteran quarterback is firmly in the twilight of his career.

But the Bucs reckon Brady has still got the magic and are willing to take a punt, especially given his huge commercial draw.

Brady took to social media to announce the deal had been done.

He wrote: “Excited, humble and hungry… if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the the year before that… you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

“I’m staring a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to what I love to do.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them they can believe and trust in me… I have always believed that well done is better than well, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

Brady sensationally announced his departure from the Patriots earlier this week.

He thanked the Patriots and told fans that he’d keep playing.

“To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation… I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you,” he wrote.

“Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.

“MA (Massachusetts) has been my home for 20 years.

“It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.

“The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. I can’t thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold-out stadiums are mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all.”