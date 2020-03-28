NFL sides donate £28m to coronavirus fight with players and coaches chipping in

NFL players and coaches have chipped in to add a huge sum to the relief efforts fighting coronavirus in the USA as the global pandemic has a major impact

The National Football League in America has donated a staggering $35m to the relief efforts fighting coronavirus.

The NFL’s donation, which equates to £28m, will be shared between 10 organisations battling to control the pandemic that has turned the world upside down.

While lower league clubs in English football still wait to see if Premier League ones will pool their resources to make a donation available to help them avoid financial ruin, over in America the NFL has led by example.

The huge donation is a collaboration between the NFL Players Association, clubs, owners and players, who have all dug deep to aid the cause.

The organisations receiving donations are: American Red Cross, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, CDC Foundation, GENYOUth Foundation, Meals on Wheels America, Salvation Army, Team Rubicon, United Way and Wounded Warrior Project.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who is the highest paid sports administrator in the world, said: “We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we need to unify to stay home and stay strong. The NFL will continue to find ways to give our support so we can get through this time of uncertainty together.”

Despite large parts of America now being on lockdown, including New York, the NFL draft next month will still go ahead as planned.

The facilities of all 32 franchises were shut down on Tuesday and Goodell has instructed teams to ensure their draft operations are conducted in a way that guarantees the safety of staff during the coronavirus crisis.

No players, agents or families will attend the event, which will be televised live and Goodell added: “Everyone recognises that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favourable than they are today.

“I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.

“Because of the unique circumstances in our country today, the 2020 draft will obviously need to be conducted in a different way.

“Already, we have cancelled all public events, we will not be bringing prospects and their families to the draft, and the draft itself will be conducted and televised in a way that reflects current conditions.”