NHS applause: Why are people outside their homes clapping tonight?

TONIGHT you may hear clapping outside your window as a campaign for the NHS begins – but why are people outside their homes clapping tonight?

Coronavirus has caused massive upheaval to our everyday lives, with many Britons working from home, taking on teaching their children and generally staying inside their homes. Despite this, there is one group of people who are continuing to go to work every day to tackle the virus head on – the NHS and other key workers.

Across the UK, cases of coronavirus have now reached 9,529, and of these 463 people have died. Now a specialist hospital is being set up in the ExCel Centre in East London, in order to treat those diagnosed with the virus. Retired doctors, nurses and carers have stepped back into their uniforms to help tackle the spread of the virus, and more than 400,000 people have volunteered to aid the NHS in any way they can. This can be delivering medication, going food shopping for those self isolating or even ringing those who feel lonely due to the lockdown.

Why are people outside their homes clapping tonight? With doctors, nurses, carers and more travelling every day to undertake vital work on the front line against coronavirus, many across the UK have called for Britons to show their appreciation. So tonight, March 26, at 8pm, you may hear spontaneous rounds of applause echoing from gardens, balconies and windows. The campaign has been called Clap for our Carers and everyone is invited to applaud those looking after our loved ones.

The Clap For Our Carers campaign poster reads: “During these unprecedented times they need to know that we are grateful. “Please join us on: 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms, etc) to show all nurses, doctors, GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against the virus. “Please share this message, so we can make sure the word spreads and reaches all to join!” The campaign started online and has been spreading across social media like wildfire, with celebrities calling for their followers to join in.

How can I participate? Joining the Clap For Our Carers campaign is simple, just open your window, front door, step onto your balcony or into your garden and clap at 8pm tonight. Victoria Beckham, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and more have all called on their followers to participate in the campaign. Victoria wrote to her 28.1 million followers: “Words can’t describe how thankful we are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time.

“Let’s all join together next week on March 26 to show our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontline.” The NHS London Twitter account shared a poster of the campaign and urged followers to share it with their friends and family. They wrote: “Use our Image to share via Whatsapp, social media or other digital channels to spread the word!” “And make sure on the 26th to stream, upload your clapping and use the hashtag #clapforourcarers.”

Similar campaigns have been seen across Europe as Spain, France and Italy have all taken part in rounds of applause for carers in their respective countries. The Clap for Carers event also coincides with sites like the Wembley Arch, the Royal Albert Hall and the London Eye lighting up in blue in tribute to the NHS at 8pm. The lighting up of the landmarks is part of the #LightItBlue campaign, which coincides with #ClapForOurCarers. The Twitter account for Lincoln Cathedral wrote: “To show our support for all NHS staff and frontline workers, the Cathedral will be lit in blue this Thursday.”

