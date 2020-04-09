NHS Nightingale: Where are the new Nightingale Hospital locations?

NHS Nightingale hospitals could emerge as a lifeline for thousands of COVID-19 patients experiencing severe symptoms during the pandemic, as they pop up around the UK. Where are the new Nightingale hospital locations?

NHS Nightingale field hospitals will treat thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic this year, as the country awaits a peak in infections. The Government has confined the country indoors to prevent cases of the virus developing, while the Nightingale units deal with the fallout.

Where are the new Nightingale Hospital locations? The Government’s first Nightingale field hospital opened yesterday in London, the first of several to eventually house critical COVID-19 patients. In today’s Government press briefing Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced a further two planned facilities to come on top of three others currently in development. Mr Hancock announced the two new facilities would open in Bristol and Harrogate, but they will carry a lesser capacity than their siblings.

The Bristol site will carry up to 1,000 beds, while the Harrogate hospital will have 500. London will host the flagship site, with the highest capacity of all the field hospitals. The ExCel centre will initially carry 500 beds, with the potential to increase to up to 4,000 if necessary. Other sites have also sprung up in Birmingham and Manchester as cases in the West Midlands march upwards.

The Birmingham NEC and Manchester Conference Centre will be able to house a maximum of 5,000 and 1,000 people respectively. Both hospitals are scheduled to be open by mid-April. In Scotland, authorities are working to complete a 1,000 bed unit in Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus (SEC). Northern Ireland will also host its own 250-bed unit at Belfast City hospital’s tower block.

The Nightingale hospitals will treat people in need of critical care for COVID-19 but focus on those less at risk than others. Most patients at the facilities will be younger, up to age 50 per government expectations. Elderly people and those with chronic health conditions will receive treatment at established NHS hospitals. Mr Hancock said the Government has properly prepped units as the nation nears a coronavirus peak.

In today’s briefing, he revealed hospitals have taken on thousands of new beds. He said: “The Nightingale hospitals are not the only expansion we have seen across the NHS. “Since the start of this crisis, we have boosted the number of critical care beds to care for coronavirus by over 2,500. “That’s before the addition we will get before the Nightingale hospitals.”

