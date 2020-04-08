NHS nurse, 29, dies from coronavirus as devastated friends pay tribute

Many families said Rebecca Mack, who tragically passed away this week, had helped care for their children during cancer treatment

A 29-year-old NHS nurse has died from the coronavirus – the 14th frontline medic to be killed by Covid-19.

Heartbroken friends today paid tribute to Rebecca Mack after she passed away this week.

She worked at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and was “honest, warm and charismatic” and very proud of her job.

Parents of young patients she cared for have shared their condolences, detailing how well she looked after their children.

Sarah Bredin-Kemp, one of Rebecca’s best friends, wrote on Facebook: “She was honest, warm and charismatic. She worked hard and made her family proud every single day.

“She knew her worth and never settled for less, and wouldn’t let her friends settle either.

“She was so proud of her work and so happy to have such amazing work friends.”

Rebecca’s colleague Jamie Young said he had been left heartbroken.

He posted: “Today, the NHS lost an absolutely amazing and beautiful nurse, myself and my colleagues lost the most tremendous clinician.

“At the age of just 29, she had her entire life ahead of her.”

Chrissy Mack, one of Rebecca’s cousins, wrote: “So so nice to see so many people saying such lovely things about my cousin.

“The next NHS doorstep clap will certainly have extra meaning to me, these people are literally heroes.

“Rest In Peace Becca x.”

One parent, whose little girl had been diagnosed with leukaemia, said: “All the children loved her, her smile would light up any room.”

On Tuesday morning, another nurse who had worked in the NHS since she arrived in London from Hong Kong in the 1970s died from the coronavirus.

Alice Kit Tak Ong, 70, was described by her daughter Melissa as “completely dedicated”.

She initially self-isolated at home but was later admitted to hospital after her breathing deteriorated.

Two weeks later, she passed away peacefully in the care of doctors and nurses at the Royal Free hospital in London.