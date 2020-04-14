NHS nurse’s car destroyed by thugs overnight leaving her unable to go to work

A fundraising page has been set up for 59-year-old Sylvia Hunter from Sunderland after she was horrified to discover her red Skoda had been smashed up on Friday night

Brainless thugs smashed up an NHS nurse’s car at the weekend, leaving her unable to help vulnerable patients during the coronavirus crisis.

Sylvia Hunter, 59, from Farringdon in Sunderland, discovered her red Skoda had seen its windows smashed in on Friday night.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the NHS hero following the attack, which happened at around 11pm.

The practice nurse works for a GP surgery and has been carrying out home visits on the elderly during the coronavirus lockdown.

But now she is unable to go to work because of the damage to her car and can’t visit her clients.

Her car has been scratched and both the front and back windows have been smashed, causing up to £500 worth of damage.

Following the idiotic incident, Sylvia’s grandaughter Adelle Turner, 21, set up a Just Giving page to help raise £500 to pay for it to get fixed.

So far the page has smashed its funding target, raising £849 by Monday evening.

Adelle said her grandma provides a vital service to vulnerable clients during the Covid-19 outbreak.

She told ChronicleLive: “She’s a bit shook up and quite angry. It’s frustrating because she wants to be able to help these people, she doesn’t want to be sat at home doing nothing.

“If anything happened to one of her clients, if they got ill, she would never forgive herself. She really cares about them and wants to get back to helping them.

“Her car is how she gets about to these people who are old and vulnerable and now she’s not able to do that.

“What’s more annoying is that we don’t know how long this will take. We need to get one person to fix the windows and then another to do the paintwork.”

She says she hopes that some good will come out of the crisis, and says the community has pulled together.

“We have seen rainbow posters in the windows of homes across the city, people standing at doorways applauding the sterling work being done by the dedicated NHS staff, but sadly there’s always an exception.”

She added: “We have had a lot of support from the community. My nan is well-known in the area and people were saying they were so sorry to hear what had happened and there were lots of comments on the page.”

Northumbria Police are yet to comment on the story.