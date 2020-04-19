NHS POLL: Should WW2 vet and £6million NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore be knighted? VOTE

BRITONS are calling for 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore to be handed a knighthood after he raised more than £6 million for the NHS by walking 100 length of his garden with the help of his walking frame. Do you think Captain Moore should me made Sir Tom? Vote in our Express.co.uk poll below.

Captain Tom said it was "completely out of this world" that people have donated so much cash to help the NHS during the coronavirus crisis. Captain Moore is on track to complete 100 of the 25-metre laps before he turns 100 on April 30. The pensioner, who lives with his family in Bedfordshire, had originally set out to raise £1,000 for the health service.

By Wednesday morning the total crowdfunded by the veteran, who served in India and Burma, surpassed £5 million and by noon it topped £6 million. The millions were donated by more than 255,000 supporters across the globe. Reacting as he was told that his fundraising drive had reached such heights, Captain Moore said on BBC One: “Completely out of this world! “Thank you so much to all you people who subscribe to the National Health Service because, for every penny that we get, they deserve every one of it.”

He said he never anticipated his walking challenge would garner such huge support and result in an “absolutely enormous” amount of money raised. He added: “It just shows that people have such high regard for matters of our National Health Service and it’s really amazing that people have paid so much money.” A message posted on his Twitter account read: “5 MILLION! Huge thank you to Just Giving who had over 90,000 people on Tom’s page at one time, and had to try ensure that the site didn’t crash. “WOW – just speechless.” A follow-up message read: “6 MILLION POUNDS!! Thank you everyone, this is all for our incredible NHS charities.”

Captain Moore has rose to celebrity status as the NHS battles COVID-19. Fans took to social media to call for a knighthood to be bestowed on the generous pensioner. ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said: “I’d like to see the magnificently inspiring Captain Tom Moore be knighted for his services to his country in WW2 & now to the NHS. Who’s with me?” The tweet has been “liked” more than 40,000 times.

One person urged the public to “get campaigning” to have Captain Moore be made a “Sir”. “This gentleman went to war for us to make us safe now he’s doing it again to make NHS staff safe and to save lives,” they said. “So come let’s make this a really special 100th birthday with a knighthood.” Another person praised his “amazing” idea to raise cash for the NHS.

He said: “He only wanted a £100 and has raised over £5 Million please can we get him a knight hood?” And a third said: “Captain Tom Moore has served our country and now at 99 years old he’s raised more for the NHS than anybody ever has at his age. “My respect for him is out of this world. KNIGHT HIM!!” Captain Moore began raising funds to thank NHS staff who treated him for a broken hip.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, told the BBC that the amount raised was “beyond our wildest expectations”.

When the JustGiving page went live last week they thought their £1,000 target was a “real stretch”, she said.

“No words can express our gratitude to the British public for getting behind Tom, for making this into a heartfelt story,” she added.

“He’s a stoic Yorkshireman, he’s an unruffled straight-down-the-line kind of person and has embraced this adventure as the next stage of his life.”

