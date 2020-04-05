NHS staff ‘hiding’ PPE in ‘sheer desperation’ as first UK doctors die of coronavirus

NHS workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle are hiding personal protective equipment (PPE) out of “sheer desperation”, doctors have claimed.

Healthcare workers are also going off sick due to fears about a lack of face masks, gloves and aprons amid global shortages. One doctor said PPE was locked away at the hospital she works at after desperate staff took equipment.

The doctor told Sky News: “Our orderly was walking around the ward yesterday with a sleep mask over her face – an eye mask over her nose and mouth as a make-shift mask. “PPE is locked away in our hospital and only one person has got the key because people are panicking. “So, some people are going in and grabbing some of the stuff because they want to walk around with a mask. “It is out of sheer desperation, there is just not enough.”

Another doctor said workers are taking time off sick due to concerns over PPE. The doctor said: “All my colleagues are quite nervous – some people are going off sick because they don’t feel safe. “Others are seeking placement elsewhere so they are not frontline, again because of the lack of PPE.

“The closed WhatsApp groups are awash with fear, anger and confusion around the issues regarding PPE.” It comes as the Government announced millions of face masks, gloves and aprons were being delivered to frontline healthcare workers in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told the daily Downing Street briefing on Sunday: “We simply cannot and should not ask people to be on the frontline without the right protective equipment.

“We have a clear plan to ensure that those serving this country as this time have the right equipment.” The Cabinet minister added a “national supply distribution response team” – supported by the Armed Forces and other emergency services – has been established to deliver PPE. Some 42.8 million gloves, 13.7 million aprons, 182,000 gowns, almost 10 million items of cleaning equipment and 2.3 million pairs of eye protectors have been sent out.

Mr Jenrick said: “All delivered to 58,000 NHS trusts and healthcare settings, including GP surgeries, pharmacies and community providers. “Every single GP practice, dental practice and community pharmacy has had a PPE delivery. All care homes, hospices, and home care providers have, or will shortly, receive a delivery.” He added the Government “will not stop” until healthcare settings are provided with the equipment they need. Mr Jenrick said: “To NHS and social care workers, all those who rely on this equipment, and to their families and loved ones watching this afternoon, we understand and we will not stop until we have got you the equipment that you need.”