Nicki Minaj seen for the first time since her brother was jailed for raping a child

Nicki Minaj has been seen for the first time since her brother was sentenced to prison earlier this week for raping an 11-year-old child.

The rapper, 37, was on a night out with her husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, a convicted sex offender, as they partied in a nightclub in Miami, Florida on Wednesday.

Despite keeping a low-profile in recent days, Nicki ensured all eyes would be on her at the club as she donned a skintight white co-ord.

Nicki left little to the imagination in a form-fitting number which featured tight white and grey leggings to match a small top.

The Super Bass hitmaker also took to Instagram to share a snap of her ensemble as she cuddled up to her husband, who in 1995 was convicted of attempted rape and placed on the sex offenders register.

It marks Nicki’s first post since her brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in a New York prison earlier this week.

Maraj was jailed after he repeatedly raped an 11-year-old child while her mother was at work.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of ‘predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child’ in 2017 and on Monday, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge, Robert McDonald, gave him his sentence.

It was despite his lawyer reading a 2016 letter his famous sister wrote in a bid to reduce his time behind bars, calling him the ‘most patient, gentle, genuine, giving selfless man I know’.

The judge said that his ‘view is that you ruined this child,’ adding, ‘You raped this child. You raped her over and over again,’ the judge added.

Maraj’s long sentence was for sexual assault but he was also sentenced to 364 days for the endangerment of a child.

He had been held in custody, awaiting sentencing, since he was found guilty of the felony following a three-week trial.

The victim, now 14, testified in excruciating detail about sexual assaults that she said occurred as frequently as four times a week and sometimes twice a day.