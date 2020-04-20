Nicola Sturgeon says coronavirus exit strategy planning IS underway & could be weeks away

NICOLA STURGEON hinted the UK lockdown is expected to be extended for a further three weeks as she reassured Britons that an exit strategy plan is already in the making.

Nicola Sturgeon said the Government is discussing the extension of the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown for an extra three weeks before being reassessed. The First Minister insisted restrictions on movement have been showing signs of helping slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but insisted now is not time “to be complacent”. Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine, Ms Sturgeon said: “Obviously, I can only speak for Scotland here and my decisions as First Minister although we are taking part in these UK-wide discussions.

“We’re not yet at a stage where we can be confident we have sufficiently suppressed this virus so that, if we started to lift measures, it would run out of control again. “I know this is really tough for people to hear but it’s likely it will be another few weeks in lockdown. “But to try to give people some reassurance and some sense of hope, the working and the thinking on how we start to come out of this lockdown is already underway. “I certainly hope, in the days to come, I’ll be able to share more of that thinking with the public so that there is an understanding of the factors we are taking into account and the principles that are guiding those decisions.”

Ms Sturgeon said early data about the impact of the lockdown on the spread of the coronavirus is showing positive results, and she praised Britons for heeding calls to stay home. The First Minister continued: “People are doing the right thing, overwhelmingly that’s the case. “Really, from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to the people who are following all the rules because they are helping slow down the spread of the virus. “We are not yet at a stage where we can be confident we’ve done that sufficiently but there are signs we are certainly going in the right direction. “I wouldn’t want to have any sense of complacency at the moment but people understand why they’re being asked to do this and they are doing the right thing.”

The SNP leader also confirmed she had received reassurances from the Government distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) is not being prioritised in England. During her daily briefing from Bute House on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said she had received claims PPE had been “diverted” to stock up English hospitals ahead of Scotland’s. But asked about her claims on Lorraine, the First Minister said the British Government had reached out and reassured her the distribution of protective gear is being carried out “fairly” throughout the four UK nations. The British Government was due to carry out a review of the lockdown measures last week but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the review would be postponed until this Friday to ensure enough hard data on the impact of the restriction on the spread of the virus was available.